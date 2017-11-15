Each MLB Team's Most Untouchable Prospect This Offseason

1 of 6

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Houston Astros: RHP Forrest Whitley

A 6'7" right-hander taken with the 17th overall pick in 2016, Forest Whitley advanced as high as Double-A Corpus Christi in 2017 and posted a 2.83 ERA with 13.9 strikeouts per nine innings overall.

The 20-year-old can touch the high 90s with his fastball and complements it with a power curveball and emerging changeup. He's at least another year from making an impact in the big leagues, but he's a talent the defending champions should nurture behind the trio of Dallas Keuchel, Justin Verlander and Lance McCullers Jr.

Los Angeles Angels: OF Jo Adell

The Los Angeles Angels' farm system is mostly barren, but Jo Adell has the tools be special.

The 18-year-old went 10th overall to the Halos in 2017 and slashed .325/.376/.532 in 49 rookie league games. He's raw and strikeout prone but has a plus hit tool along with an impressive arm and standout athleticism.

Oakland Athletics: LHP A.J. Puk

The Oakland A's restocked their farm system at the 2017 trade deadline, but their most untouchable piece has been around since they drafted him in 2016.

That would be left-hander A.J. Puk, who struck out 13.2 per nine in 125 innings between High-A and Double-A. He has a high-90s fastball and bat-missing slider that give him the profile of a top-shelf MLB starter.

On a rebuilding Oakland club, the 22-year-old could make his big league debut in 2018 and has the stuff to stick at the highest level.

Seattle Mariners: OF Kyle Lewis

A nasty knee injury that required surgery in 2016 bumped Kyle Lewis down some prospect radars, but the 22-year-old returned to action in June and flashed the tools that make him a potential future star.

Lewis shows plus power that befits his 6'4", 210-pound frame and has enough range to play center field, though he may profile better as a corner outfielder.

Either way, he's easily the best prospect in a middling Seattle Mariners system.

Texas Rangers: 2B Willie Calhoun

The central piece in the trade that sent Yu Darvish to the Los Angeles Dodgers in July, Willie Calhoun slugged 31 home runs in 128 games at Triple-A.

Even accounting for the hitter-friendly nature of the Pacific Coast League, that's an impressive total, especially for a second baseman.

Calhoun got a 13-game audition with the Texas Rangers in 2017 and should feature prominently in their plans. One note: He may see more innings in the outfield—where he played in his brief time with the Rangers—with Rougned Odor ensconced at second.