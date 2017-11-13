Colin Kaepernick Named 2017 Citizen of the Year by GQ; Featured on Cover

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who remains unemployed due (at least in part) to his protest of systemic racism during the national anthem, is GQ's 2017 Citizen of the Year.

Kaepernick, 30, did not speak to the magazine for an on-record interview but did pose for photographs and helped provide GQ with confidantes to offer "some rare insights into Colin Kaepernick himself." He has not given an on-record interview during the entire 2017 NFL season despite still being at the center of one of the year's biggest controversies.

