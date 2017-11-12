Peter King: Ownership Source Says Jerry Jones Wants to 'Overthrow' Roger Goodell

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is reportedly willing to file litigation against the owners on the NFL's Compensation Committee should they approve a contract extension for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, according to Peter King of The MMQB.

"There is little question in my mind that Jerry Jones wants to overthrow Roger Goodell," an ownership source told King.

According to King, Jones has multiple gripes with Goodell. For one, he disagreed with the six-game suspension of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and Goodell coming "down hard on players even when overwhelming evidence did not exist" for suspensions in the past.

King also reported Jones and other owners wondered, "Why didn't this commissioner have the juice to make the approximately 16 current players who have not been standing for the national anthem—only one percent of the league's active players, but enough to drive fans and major sponsors batty—end their demonstrations?"

Finally, Jones felt Goodell was overpaid.

It appears as if Goodell is expecting a major payday in his next agreement with the NFL. On Sunday morning, Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen of ESPN reported, "The last written counterproposal from Goodell, which was around the first of August, was seeking about $50 million per year as well as the lifetime use of a private jet and lifetime health insurance for his family."

One owner contended that there are "several owners in this league who don't make $40 million a year" and added: "That number for Roger just seems too much. It's offensive. It's unseemly."

Another NFL executive told Schefter and Mortensen the Compensation Committee should institute a rule that doesn't allow Goodell to be paid more than the league's highest-paid player.

Regardless of Jones' feelings on the matter, Goodell appears entrenched for a fight.

"Roger is defiant," an NFL owner told Schefter and Mortensen. "He's not going to resign; he's not going to take a pay cut. He can stand to show some humility, but he won't listen to staff."