    Report: O.J. Simpson Kicked out of Cosmopolitan Hotel for Being Drunk, Unruly

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2017

    FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, O.J. Simpson appears at an evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas. A Nevada prison official said early Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, O.J. Simpson, the former football legend and Hollywood star, has been released from a Nevada prison in Lovelock after serving nine years for armed robbery. (Ethan Miller via AP, Pool, File)
    Ethan Miller/Associated Press

    O.J. Simpson reportedly was removed from the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday for allegedly being drunk and unruly. 

    According to a TMZ Sports report, Simpson broke glasses at the hotel's Clique bar and was disruptive with hotel staff. Security was called to escort him from the premises, and he reportedly was permanently banned from the Cosmopolitan.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

