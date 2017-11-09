Report: O.J. Simpson Kicked out of Cosmopolitan Hotel for Being Drunk, Unruly

Report: O.J. Simpson Kicked out of Cosmopolitan Hotel for Being Drunk, UnrulyNovember 9, 2017
Ethan Miller/Associated Press
O.J. Simpson reportedly was removed from the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday for allegedly being drunk and unruly.
According to a TMZ Sports report, Simpson broke glasses at the hotel's Clique bar and was disruptive with hotel staff. Security was called to escort him from the premises, and he reportedly was permanently banned from the Cosmopolitan.
