    Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Flex and PPR Listings for Top 50 Players

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistNovember 7, 2017

    This week could be a surprisingly tough week for fantasy football players, with a few of the teams on bye—namely the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs—featuring a slew of productive players for fantasy teams.

    Nonetheless, the rankings must go on. Below, we'll rank the top-50 flex players in PPR formats and analyze a few of the more intriguing players heading into Week 10. 

                  

    Week 10 PPR Flex Rankings

    1. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

    2. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys*

    3. Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

    4. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

    5. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

    6. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

    7. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

    8. LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills

    9. Mark Ingram, RB, New Orleans Saints

    10. Carlos Hyde, RB, San Francisco 49ers

    11. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

    12. Jordan Howard, RB, Chicago Bears

    13. Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots

    14. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals

    15. Jarvis Landry, WR, Miami Dolphins

    16. Jerick McKinnon, RB, Minnesota Vikings

    17. Lamar Miller, RB, Houston Texans

    18. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

    19. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

    20. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

    21. Demaryius Thomas, WR, Denver Broncos 

    22. Brandin Cooks, WR, New England Patriots

    23. Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

    24. Chris Thompson, RB, Washington

    25. Dez Bryant, WR, Dallas Cowboys

    26. Doug Baldwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks

    27. Jordy Nelson, WR, Green Bay Packers

    28. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings

    29. Chris Hogan, WR, New England Patriots

    30. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

    31. Golden Tate, WR, Detroit Lions

    32. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

    33. Duke Johnson Jr., RB, Cleveland Browns

    34. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

    35. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts

    36. James White, RB, New England Patriots

    37. Cameron Brate, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    38. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

    39. Robby Anderson, WR, New York Jets

    40. Jack Doyle, TE, Indianapolis Colts

    41. Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Buffalo Bills

    42. Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants

    43. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

    44. Paul Richardson, WR, Seattle Seahawks

    45. Jimmy Graham, TE, Seattle Seahawks

    46. Matt Forte, RB, New York Jets

    47. Devin Funchess, WR, Carolina Panthers

    48. Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Detroit Lions

    49. Tevin Coleman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

    50. Will Fuller V, WR, Houston Texans

    *If Elliott isn't suspended.

                            

    Analysis

    As long as Elliott isn't suspended, he remains one of the most valuable players in fantasy football. Who thought your fantasy championship might come down to a court ruling?

    You are probably justified in any concerns you might about players like Hopkins, Fuller and Miller in Houston. After all, Tom Savage's quarterback play this season has been, in a word, rough. 

    I'm less worried about Hopkins and Miller, however. The former is still going to be the top option in Houston's passing attack and get plenty of receptions and targets. In Week 9, that translated to six catches for 86 yards and a score. In PPR formats, Hopkins should have a pretty high floor. Consider that he's caught six or more passes in six of Houston's eight games this season.

    And Miller could see more overall touches if Savage continues to play poorly. A higher usage rate is never a bad thing, though Watson's ability in the zone-read attack and the passing game clearly opened up running lanes for Miller.

    So Miller could see more touches, but the quality of those touches will diminish slightly. Which means his production shouldn't change too dramatically.

    But Fuller is a concern. He's been Houston's big-play threat, and the seven touchdowns he registered in the four games heading into Week 9 was certainly not sustainable. With Savage under center, it's even less sustainable.

    And Fuller doesn't have the fallback value that Hopkins possesses. Fuller has reached five receptions just once this season. Fuller is purely a boom-or-bust player at this point, and while his explosive ability still makes him a viable option for your flex spot, he could be in line for a tough matchup against a solid Rams' pass defense this week.

    Brock Osweiler's insertion into the starting lineup probably isn't good for the Broncos, but it might just provide a jolt to Thomas' fantasy value. Last week against the Eagles, he caught eight receptions for 70 yards and a score, notching his second-most receptions on the season and his first touchdown.

    This week, he faces a Patriots defense that has given up a whopping number of receptions (107) and receiving yards (1,556) to opposing wide receivers this year. That's a recipe for success in PPR formats and a reason why Thomas has WR1 upside in PPR formats.

    Another player starting to heat up? Seattle's Baldwin. Since the team's Week 6 bye, he has 22 receptions for 254 yards and two scores. His upcoming opponent, the Cardinals, have allowed seven receivers to score 15 or more fantasy points against them in PPR leagues this year.

    Get Baldwin in those starting lineups.

                   

    All fantasy stats via Yahoo Sports.

