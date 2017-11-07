Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Flex and PPR Listings for Top 50 Players

Tim Warner/Getty Images

This week could be a surprisingly tough week for fantasy football players, with a few of the teams on bye—namely the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs—featuring a slew of productive players for fantasy teams.

Nonetheless, the rankings must go on. Below, we'll rank the top-50 flex players in PPR formats and analyze a few of the more intriguing players heading into Week 10.

Week 10 PPR Flex Rankings

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

1. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

2. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys*

3. Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

4. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

5. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

6. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

7. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

8. LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills

9. Mark Ingram, RB, New Orleans Saints

10. Carlos Hyde, RB, San Francisco 49ers

11. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

12. Jordan Howard, RB, Chicago Bears

13. Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots

14. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals

15. Jarvis Landry, WR, Miami Dolphins

16. Jerick McKinnon, RB, Minnesota Vikings

17. Lamar Miller, RB, Houston Texans

18. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

19. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

20. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

21. Demaryius Thomas, WR, Denver Broncos

22. Brandin Cooks, WR, New England Patriots

23. Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

24. Chris Thompson, RB, Washington

25. Dez Bryant, WR, Dallas Cowboys

26. Doug Baldwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks

27. Jordy Nelson, WR, Green Bay Packers

28. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings

29. Chris Hogan, WR, New England Patriots

30. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

31. Golden Tate, WR, Detroit Lions

32. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

33. Duke Johnson Jr., RB, Cleveland Browns

34. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

35. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts

36. James White, RB, New England Patriots

37. Cameron Brate, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

38. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

39. Robby Anderson, WR, New York Jets

40. Jack Doyle, TE, Indianapolis Colts

41. Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Buffalo Bills

42. Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants

43. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

44. Paul Richardson, WR, Seattle Seahawks

45. Jimmy Graham, TE, Seattle Seahawks

46. Matt Forte, RB, New York Jets

47. Devin Funchess, WR, Carolina Panthers

48. Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Detroit Lions

49. Tevin Coleman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

50. Will Fuller V, WR, Houston Texans

*If Elliott isn't suspended.

Analysis

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

As long as Elliott isn't suspended, he remains one of the most valuable players in fantasy football. Who thought your fantasy championship might come down to a court ruling?

You are probably justified in any concerns you might about players like Hopkins, Fuller and Miller in Houston. After all, Tom Savage's quarterback play this season has been, in a word, rough.

I'm less worried about Hopkins and Miller, however. The former is still going to be the top option in Houston's passing attack and get plenty of receptions and targets. In Week 9, that translated to six catches for 86 yards and a score. In PPR formats, Hopkins should have a pretty high floor. Consider that he's caught six or more passes in six of Houston's eight games this season.

And Miller could see more overall touches if Savage continues to play poorly. A higher usage rate is never a bad thing, though Watson's ability in the zone-read attack and the passing game clearly opened up running lanes for Miller.

So Miller could see more touches, but the quality of those touches will diminish slightly. Which means his production shouldn't change too dramatically.

But Fuller is a concern. He's been Houston's big-play threat, and the seven touchdowns he registered in the four games heading into Week 9 was certainly not sustainable. With Savage under center, it's even less sustainable.

And Fuller doesn't have the fallback value that Hopkins possesses. Fuller has reached five receptions just once this season. Fuller is purely a boom-or-bust player at this point, and while his explosive ability still makes him a viable option for your flex spot, he could be in line for a tough matchup against a solid Rams' pass defense this week.

Brock Osweiler's insertion into the starting lineup probably isn't good for the Broncos, but it might just provide a jolt to Thomas' fantasy value. Last week against the Eagles, he caught eight receptions for 70 yards and a score, notching his second-most receptions on the season and his first touchdown.

This week, he faces a Patriots defense that has given up a whopping number of receptions (107) and receiving yards (1,556) to opposing wide receivers this year. That's a recipe for success in PPR formats and a reason why Thomas has WR1 upside in PPR formats.

Another player starting to heat up? Seattle's Baldwin. Since the team's Week 6 bye, he has 22 receptions for 254 yards and two scores. His upcoming opponent, the Cardinals, have allowed seven receivers to score 15 or more fantasy points against them in PPR leagues this year.

Get Baldwin in those starting lineups.

All fantasy stats via Yahoo Sports.