What the Pro Bowl Rosters Should Be at NFL's Midseason Mark
The NFL Pro Bowl is supposed to be a spectacle with the world's finest football players on the same field in one almighty convergence of greatness.
Instead, fans are often treated to a watered-down exhibition that doesn't include many of the top players due to injuries or playoffs. The hitting is comical and the actual competition is a farce.
Imagine, if you will, a bizzaro world where the NFL's top performers gather to vigorously compete in an All-Star event that highlights the best and brightest the game has to offer.
This isn't the Pro Bowl game fans will get, but it's what they deserve.
In order to do so, the league's elite performers need to be identified early in the process starting at the midseason mark. Not everyone is as easily recognizable as Tom Brady. The following are the NFL's best through nine weeks of play. Each has an opportunity to compete during the next eight weeks and earn a nomination to the 2018 Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida.
AFC Quarterbacks
Tom Brady, New England Patriots
Alex Smith, Kansas City Chiefs
Josh McCown, New York Jets
Tom Brady and Alex Smith are obvious choices because the twosome ranks first and second overall in passing yards. Each can make a strong case to become this year's Most Valuable Player, too.
McCown's inclusion will take some by surprise, but the 15-year-veteran has a legitimate claim to earn his first Pro Bowl berth. He and the New York Jets have outperformed every preseason expectation with a 4-5 start. He also ranks second overall with a 70.4 completion percentage despite throwing to Jermaine Kearse, Robby Anderson, Jeremy Kerley (who is now suspended, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport) and Austin Seferian-Jenkins.
Deshaun Watson earned the right to have his name mentioned with 19 touchdown passes in seven games. Unfortunately, the rookie signal-caller suffered a torn ACL and won't be able to play in the Pro Bowl.
NFC Quarterbacks
Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles
Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
The NFC is loaded with solid quarterback play, but three stand above the rest.
Carson Wentz leads the way with his breakout campaign, where he is favored to win the Most Valuable Player award. The second-year signal-caller tops the league with 23 touchdowns passes. More importantly, he's grown into his position as franchise quarterback. Wentz has complete control over the Eagles offense, and his mastery manifests in increased playmaking potential in an inventive and unpredictable scheme.
Drew Brees is the NFL's leader with a 71.6 completion percentage, while Prescott has managed 20 total touchdowns in eight games.
The Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff and Washington Redskins' Kirk Cousins have played well, and they'll vie for one of these precious roster spots. The Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers would have one on lock if not for a broken clavicle.
AFC Running Backs
Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs
Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers
Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars
It's amazing to think a pair of rookies could represent a conference.
Kareem Hunt wasn't the top running back drafted in April. In fact, he was the sixth to come off the board. Yet he found a perfect fit with the Kansas City Chiefs in Andy Reid's offense. Hunt set an NFL record with seven straight games of 100 or more scrimmage yards to start his career. His 800 rushing yards also lead the league.
Leonard Fournette was the first running back drafted, and he's lived up to expectations with 596 rushing yards. More importantly, he provided the Jacksonville Jaguars with an offensive identity. The rookie has missed two games, but he's been fantastic when carrying the ball with six touchdowns.
Fullback: Tommy Bohanon, Jacksonville Jaguars
Many fans couldn't identify Bohanon, but that's OK. It simply means he's doing his job as the lead blocker for the NFL's top-ranked rushing offense.
NFC Running Backs
Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams
Jordan Howard, Chicago Bears
Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
More youth and exciting play can be found among the NFC's running backs.
First-year Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is using Todd Gurley correctly. The third-year running back is a weapon in all facets of the offense instead of an every-down plowhorse. Gurley ranks second behind Kareem Hunt with 1,024 all-purpose yards.
Meanwhile, Jordan Howard is the focal point for the Chicago Bears' run-first scheme. His 662 rushing yards are impressive considering the Bears' unsteady quarterback play and meager talent at wide receiver. Defenses know they have to stop Howard, yet he's still effective.
As long as Ezekiel Elliott continues to avoid his suspension, he'll produce and remain in the Pro Bowl conversation.
Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers signed Kyle Juszczyk to a massive contract during free agency to serve as a multipurpose weapon in Kyle Shanahan's offense. He's caught nine passes for 85 yards and a touchdown and remains a good blocker, too.
AFC Wide Receivers
Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers
DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans
T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts
Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
Antonio Brown is the NFL's most productive wide receiver, as he holds a 133-yard over the next-closest wideout (T.Y. Hilton). His 835 receiving yards put him well on his way toward a fifth consecutive 1,200-plus-yard campaign.
Hilton ranks second overall with 702 receiving yards. Even in a lost season and amid trade rumors, Hilton finds a way to get open and produce. The Colts receiver ranks second among eligible targets at 20.6 yards per catch. He's a deep threat as long as Jacoby Brissett finds him.
Deshaun Watson's season-ending injury could have a major impact on DeAndre Hopkins' second half. Hopkins and Watson formed a dynamic duo with seven touchdown connections. Can Hopkins be as effective with Tom Savage behind center?
Tyreek Hill is coming into his own as the Kansas City Chiefs' top option. The explosive target is second on the team and seventh overall with 617 receiving yards.
NFC Wide Receivers
Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings
Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons
Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals
Golden Tate, Detroit Lions
One of these four doesn't seem to belong. Julio Jones, Larry Fitzgerald and even Golden Tate have been their team's top target for multiple years. They're used to garnering attention. Adam Thielen isn't. But he deserves to be in this group as much as the other three.
Thielen ranks among the top five wideouts leaguewide with 627 receiving yards. His 48 receptions are fifth-most among NFC targets. He's developed into more than a crafty slot receiver because defenses must account for him at all times.
Ironically, Fitzgerald and Tate do their best work out of the slot. Fitzgerald isn't fading near the end of his career. The 10-time Pro Bowler is still top 10 overall with 50 receptions for 564 yards. Tate, meanwhile, is the league's second-best receiver with 240 yards after the catch.
Jones may not be featured as much as he's used to, yet he still ranks fourth overall with 658 receiving yards. His season would look even better if the Falcons showcased his abilities in the red zone.
AFC Tight Ends
Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots
Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
The tight end position continues to evolve into something more than just an in-line blocker or middle-of-the-field security blankets. The great ones are mismatches to exploit against ill-prepared defenses.
Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce are the best the game has to offer. Their combination of size and athleticism make them impossible to cover.
Kelce ranks fifth leaguewide among all pass-catchers with 629 receiving yards. Both he and Gronk are tied with five touchdown receptions.
There's nothing an opponent can do to stop 6'5" and 260 pounds or 6'6" and 265 pounds of tight end with the ability to run by, jump over or body off defenders.
NFC Tight Ends
Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles
Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The NFC's tight ends aren't as glamorous as their AFC counterparts, but the duo of Zach Ertz and Cameron Brate can be every bit as effective as Gronkowski and Kelce.
Ertz leads all tight ends with six touchdown receptions, and Brate isn't far behind with four. The Tampa Bay target's 12.9 yards per catch is slightly higher than Ertz and Kelce's 12.3 average.
These NFC tight ends may not be featured quite as much, but they're playing extremely well.
Ertz leads the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles in receptions (43), receiving yards (528) and receiving touchdowns. Brate, meanwhile, deserves credit for successfully fending off 2017 first-round pick O.J. Howard.
AFC Offensive Tackles
Donald Penn, Oakland Raiders
Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans
Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City Chiefs
Leaving Cleveland Browns left tackle Joe Thomas off feels sacrilegious. Thomas deserved another Pro Bowl nomination after playing at his normal Hall of Fame level, but he suffered a season-ending triceps injury in Week 7.
His absence leaves a void among the AFC's offensive tackles.
Donald Penn held out during the preseason before signing a new two-year, $21 million contract a week before the start of the regular season. Penn has now started 153 straight contests at left tackle. He may not be the most nimble blocker, but he gets the job done.
Taylor Lewan continues to be the physical tone-setter for the Tennessee Titans' exotic smashmouth offense, while Mitchell Schwartz is arguably the game's best pure right tackle, who is often asked to block the top pass-rushers without any help.
NFC Offensive Tackles
Trent Williams, Washington Redskins
Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys
Andrew Whitworth, Los Angeles Rams
Joe Thomas' injury means the NFL's best left tackles all reside in the NFC. A fourth in the Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Peters could have been included if he didn't also suffer a season-ending injury.
Instead, Trent Williams and Tyron Smith set the bar with their combination of size and athleticism.
Andrew Whitworth may not be as gifted as the aforementioned tackles, but he's as steady as anyone. His presence in the Los Angeles Rams' explosive offense shouldn't be overlooked since his addition settled the team's offensive front and provided a calming presence.
Unfortunately, stellar play from three right tackles in the Atlanta Falcons' Ryan Schraeder, Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Demar Dotson doesn't receive recognition because of the NFC's immensely talented blindside protectors.
AFC Guards
David DeCastro, Pittsburgh Steelers
Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns
Shaq Mason, New England Patriots
Two newcomers join David DeCastro, who is already a two-time Pro Bowl performer.
Joel Bitonio's career started off well before injuries slowed him during the last two campaigns. The Cleveland Browns still saw his potential and locked up the former second-round pick on a six-year, $51.164 million contract extension. He's lived up to expectations. Bitonio is a premier pass-protector along the interior, which is necessary since the Browns always seem to be playing from behind.
Mason is the exact opposite of Bitonio. After coming out of Georgia Tech's triple-option offense, he was viewed as a strong run-blocker who needed to improve as a pass-blocker. The third-year blocker still does, but he's made up for it by being a dominant road-grader.
NFC Guards
Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys
Brandon Scherff, Washington Redskins
Brandon Brooks, Philadelphia Eagles
The NFC features a few war daddies along the offensive interior.
Zack Martin is a monster for the Dallas Cowboys. His ability to physically manhandle 300-pound defensive linemen may not be Larry Allen-esque, but it's as impressive as anyone could expect when facing the NFL's elite athletes.
Brandon Scherff is another interior blocker who consistently wins at the point of attack. More importantly, he can uproot defensive linemen and drive them off their spots. This opens running lanes and keeps the Washington Redskins offense on schedule.
At 335 pounds, Brandon Brooks is the biggest of the three, and he's in the middle of a career year.
AFC Centers
Rodney Hudson, Oakland Raiders
David Andrews, New England Patriots
The Oakland Raiders haven't been as prolific on offense as expected this season, but Rodney Hudson remains a wall along the interior. Hudson is the NFL's best pass-blocking center and rarely allows pressure up the middle.
David Andrews has developed into the New England Patriots' best offensive lineman during his third season and serves as the linchpin for the league's top-ranked offense. The undrafted free agent is a strong technician as a pass-blocker and is an improving run-blocker.
NFC Centers
Alex Mack, Atlanta Falcons
Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys
The game's two most well-rounded centers both reside in the NFC.
Alex Mack became the glue that holds the Atlanta Falcons offense together last season on the way to the team's Super Bowl appearance. While the unit's overall play has dipped this year, Mack's performance hasn't. He is arguably the game's smartest interior lineman, with the physical tools to flourish in the Falcons' zone-heavy scheme.
Travis Frederick is the NFL's most physically dominant center. The 6'4", 320-pound blocker regularly wins at the point of attack, which is complemented by exceptional lateral quickness and an ability to work in space.
AFC Defensive Ends
Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars
Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack, Oakland Raiders
Before going any further, position designations must be addressed. No repeats of Khalil Mack being voted as a defensive end and linebacker are needed. Instead, each player aligns with the position listed on their respective team's official site.
Mack is still included, of course. He has to be since he's so strong at the point of attack. The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year's 4.5 sacks may not lead the league, but the number doesn't highlight his disruptive nature.
Calais Campbell has been a game-changer for the Jacksonville Jaguars defense. The Jaguars already had plenty of talent along their defensive front, but Campbell is a wrecking ball with his league-leading 11 sacks. The 31-year-old defender is the leading candidate for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
Both Los Angeles Chargers defensive ends deserve recognition, as Melvin Ingram has been outstanding and slightly more productive than his teammate in creating pressure. But Bosa is a more well-rounded defender with his ability to stop the run and get after quarterbacks.
NFC Defensive Ends
Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys
Everson Griffen, Minnesota Vikings
Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints
The NFC defensive ends can flat-out get after NFL quarterbacks. Demarcus Lawrence, Everson Griffen and Cameron Jordan have combined for 27.5 sacks so far.
Lawrence led the league in sacks for much of the season before falling a half-sack behind Calais Campbell this past weekend. The fourth-year defender became the first Dallas Cowboy since DeMarcus Ware in 2008 to record a sack in the team's first seven contests, per NFL Research. Lawrence's ability to bend the edge combined with a relentless motor made him into one of the league's best pass-rushers.
Griffen and Jordan earned the same designation earlier in their careers. Both have been named to the Pro Bowl twice, and they've continued their outstanding play. Interestingly, Jordan is tied for second-most among defensive linemen with four deflected passes and two forced fumbles.
AFC Defensive Tackles
Geno Atkins, Cincinnati Bengals
Ndamukong Suh, Miami Dolphins
Jurrell Casey, Tennessee Titans
As much as certain things change, others stay the same. For example, the same three AFC defensive tackles named here are the same three to earn Pro Bowl berths last season.
The reason is simple: All three are exceptional talents and are extremely difficult to block.
Geno Atkins' first-step quickness and strength make him nearly impossible to handle. Atkins leads all defensive tackles with 25 sacks over past two-plus seasons, while his five sacks this season rank second.
Ndamukong Suh's presence in the Miami Dolphins' lineup may not have turned around the franchise, but he has played well. Though Suh was never going to live up to his $114 million contract, it shouldn't be held against him since he's still a standout along the defensive line.
Technically, Jurrell Casey is a defensive end in Dick LeBeau's favored 3-4 front, but he usually lines up as a 3-technique since his quickness is difficult for interior offensive linemen to counter. More often than not, Casey resets the line of scrimmage, which throws an offense into turmoil.
NFC Defensive Tackles
Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
Linval Joseph, Minnesota Vikings
DeForest Buckner, San Francisco 49ers
Three far different defensive tackles can be found along the NFC's defensive interior.
Aaron Donald is the game's most disruptive defender and, arguably, its most dominant player. Wade Phillips' scheme hasn't made him any less effective. Donald is still a 3-technique with the ability to overwhelm blockers at the point of attack with his quickness, strength and natural leverage.
The 6'7", 300-pound DeForest Buckner is the exact opposite of the 6'1", 280-pound Donald, yet the San Francisco 49ers defender has been sensational since being drafted seventh overall last year. Buckner rarely comes off the field, and he uses his length to give both guards and tackles problems. His stats won't wow onlookers, but his play speaks for itself.
Linval Joseph is the NFL's best nose tackle/1-technique and serves as the spearhead for the Minnesota Vikings' fourth-ranked defense.
AFC Linebackers
Inside Linebacker: C.J. Mosley, Baltimore Ravens
Ryan Shazier, Pittsburgh Steelers
C.J. Mosley is making a trip to the Pro Bowl a regular occurrence. Ryan Shazier, who was selected two picks before Mosley in the 2014 NFL draft, appears on track to join his rival in Orlando for a second straight season.
Shazier is the NFL's only defender with at least 50 tackles, seven defended passes and two interceptions. His speed in the middle of the Steelers defense allows him to make quick reads against the run or drop into coverage against athletic tight ends and receivers.
Outside Linebacker: Von Miller, Denver Broncos
Justin Houston, Kansas City Chiefs
Telvin Smith, Jacksonville Jaguars
Two kinds of outside linebackers exist.
First, traditional off-the-ball linebackers often run and chase ball-carriers to make tackles. Telvin Smith falls into this category as a lightning-quick weakside defender and the Jacksonville Jaguars' leading tackler with 62 total stops.
Second, 3-4 fronts employ edge defenders more likely to play from a two-point stance than a three point. Von Miller and Justin Houston are listed as linebackers, but their value lies in the ability to rush the quarterback and create havoc in the backfield. No one currently playing can touch Miller when it comes to down-by-down edge presence.
NFC Linebackers
Inside Linebacker: Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
Zach Brown, Washington Redskins
The Seattle Seahawks defense used to be built around its Legion of Boom secondary, but Bobby Wagner took over as the heart and soul of the unit. Wagner ranks fifth overall with 72 total tackles.
Speaking of production, all Zach Brown does is make tackles. Brown finished second behind Wagner in tackles last season, but the Washington Redskins linebacker leads the way this year with 86 stops.
Outside Linebacker: Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals
Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sean Lee, Dallas Cowboys
Consistency is the name of the game, and Chandler Jones has been exceptionally reliable for a pass-rusher. Jones has at least one sack in seven of eight contests, and he ranks fourth overall with nine total.
Lavonte David and Sean Lee are both off-the-ball defenders with exceptional range.
David missed two games this season, but he's still tied for second on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with 36 solo tackles. Lee is the Dallas Cowboys' defensive leader and top tackler with 51 takedowns.
AFC Cornerbacks
Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville Jaguars
A.J. Bouye, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jimmy Smith, Baltimore Ravens
Jason McCourty, Cleveland Browns
The Jacksonville Jaguars' front office built a special secondary when it drafted Jalen Ramsey with the fifth overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft and then doubled down by signing A.J. Bouye during free agency earlier this year.
The Jaguars now own the league's best pass defense and allow only 156.4 yards per game. To put that number into context, no passing offense averages less than that amount on a per-game basis, which means Jacksonville is shutting down each of its opponents.
Jimmy Smith and Jason McCourty may not be playing for successful teams, but their standout play needs to be recognized even if their surrounding casts aren't performing to expected levels.
NFC Cornerbacks
Patrick Peterson, Arizona Cardinals
Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints
Josh Norman, Washington Redskins
Patrick Robinson, Philadelphia Eagles
Two surprises made their way onto the NFC lineup alongside a pair of top-notch cover corners in Patrick Peterson and Josh Norman.
Marshon Lattimore has already emerged as a star. This year's 11th overall pick is cutting offenses in half by taking away top receivers. This allows the New Orleans Saints to roll coverage to the other side of the field and help fellow corners P.J. Williams and Ken Crawley. As a unit, the Saints are allowing 48.8 fewer yards this season compared to last.
While Lattimore emerged early in his career, Patrick Robinson took some time to fulfill his first-round status. Robinson bounced around the league with the Saints, San Diego Chargers and Indianapolis Colts before finding a home with the Philadelphia Eagles. The 30-year-old defensive back is finally providing outstanding coverage in his eighth season.
AFC Safeties
Micah Hyde, Buffalo Bills
Kevin Byard, Tennessee Titans
Tashaun Gipson, Jacksonville Jaguars
All three of the AFC safeties bring elements of versatility and playmaking ability.
Micah Hyde has been one of the offseason's best signings. The 26-year-old defensive back always seems to be in the right place at the time time. Hyde is second among safeties with eight pass deflections and five interceptions.
Who leads in both categories? Kevin Byard.
Byard displays tremendous sideline-to-sideline range along the Tennessee Titans' back line, and the second-year defender has already snatched six picks.
A similar evaluation can be made for the Jacksonville Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson. Cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye are the stars, but Gipson is the team's safety net.
NFC Safeties
Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings
Glover Quin, Detroit Lions
Adrian Amos, Chicago Bears
What can't these NFC safeties do?
Harrison Smith has already registered 43 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, six pass deflections and three interceptions. Glover Quin has provided the Detroit Lions defense with 41 total tackles, five pass deflections, three interceptions and two forced fumbles. Adrian Amos has 36 total tackles, four tackles for loss, three pass deflections, an interception, forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
A player's value is rooted in how much they provide. Being an outstanding performer in one particular area can be beneficial, but added versatility allows coaches to do more with their schemes.
These defensive backs can line up near the line of scrimmage or deep and be dependable in any situation.
AFC Specialists
Kicker: Steven Hauschka, Buffalo Bills
Go big or go home. Steven Hauschka is a perfect 5-for-5 beyond 50 yards this season.
Punter: Brett Kern, Tennessee Titans
Brett Kern's 51.5 yards per punt and 46.6 net yards per punt both lead the league. He's also top 12 overall with 15 punts inside an opponent's 20-yard line.
Returner: Alex Erickson, Cincinnati Bengals
With the Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill receiving a bigger offensive role and fewer return opportunities, the AFC lacks a spectacular return man. However, Erickson is the most consistent with a conference-leading 585 return yards.
NFC Specialists
Kicker: Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams
The man nicknamed "Legatron" ranks first overall in field goals made (24), conversion percentage (96 percent) and extra point success rate (100 percent).
Punter: Bradley Pinion, San Francisco 49ers
Bradly Pinion has been a workhorse for the winless San Francisco 49ers with a league-leading 52 punts for 2,328 yards, 22 inside the 20-yard line and 2.6 yards per return.
Returner: Jamal Agnew, Detroit Lions
The NFL's best punt returner resides in Detroit where Jamal Agnew leads the league with 19.4 yards per punt return and a pair of touchdowns.