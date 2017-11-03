    Nick Buoniconti to Donate Brain to CTE Research: 'Not Half the Man I Used to Be'

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 3, 2017

    NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 06: Nick Buoniconti attends the 30th Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner to benefit The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis at The Waldorf Astoria on October 6, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Buoniconti Fund To Cure Paralysis)
    Mike Coppola/Getty Images

    Hall of Fame linebacker Nick Buoniconti announced Friday that he will posthumously donate his brain for chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) research. 

    According to ESPN.com, Buoniconti said the following regarding his decision: 

    "This is not easy, it's difficult. I'm not half the man I used to be. I don't do this for myself. I do it for the thousands of others who will follow me. My life, as I know it, has been taken away from me. ... I hope that my story and contribution will help thousands of others who are in this journey, or who will follow me."

    In May, Buoniconti told S.L. Price of Sports Illustrated that he had memory and balance issues, and had essentially lost the use of his left hand.

    The 76-year-old also said, "I feel lost. I feel like a child."

    Buoniconti played 14 AFL/NFL seasons with the Boston Patriots and Miami Dolphins, earning eight Pro Bowl nods and five All-Pro selections.

    He also won a pair of Super Bowls with the Dolphins, including the 1972 season, which remains the only perfect campaign in NFL history.

    Buoniconti finished his Hall of Fame career in 1976 with 32 interceptions to his credit.

