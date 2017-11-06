Ranking the 2017 MLB Free-Agent Class by Position

0 of 9

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The 2017-18 MLB free-agent class is one of the weaker groups in recent years, but we'll still see plenty of impact talent on the move this offseason.

As always, some positions are stronger than others.

It's a good year to be in the market for corner infield help, but if you're looking for a middle infielder it's slim pickings.

Keeping with that theme, what follows is a position-by-position breakdown of the upcoming free-agent class with each position ranked from thinnest to deepest.

Players were broken into four tiers to better illustrate the overall talent level at each position:

Tier 1: All-Star caliber players. The cream of the crop, only 12 players received a Tier 1 grade.

Tier 2: Above-average players. These guys are solid bets to land a multi-year deal and a starting job.

Tier 3: Replacement-level players. Safe bets to receive guaranteed MLB money, but they will likely have to settle for one-year deals.

Tier 4: Organizational depth. Players who will likely have to settle for a minor league deal and a spring training invite to try to play their way onto a roster.

Demand also played a part in the rankings. In other words, there are more viable starting pitching options available than potential everyday catchers, but there's also a far greater demand for rotation arms that likely won't be filled.

At any rate, this was simply meant to be a different way to look at this year's free-agent crop.