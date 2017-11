Ranking the 2017 MLB Free-Agent Class by Position

0 of 9

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The 2017-18 MLB free-agent class is one of the weaker groups in recent years, but we'll still see plenty of impact talent on the move this offseason.

As always, some positions are stronger than others.

It's a good year to be in the market for corner infield help, but if you're looking for a middle infielder it's slim pickings.

Keeping with that theme, what follows is a position-by-position breakdown of the upcoming free-agent class with each position ranked from thinnest to deepest.

Players were broken into four tiers to better illustrate the overall talent level at each position: