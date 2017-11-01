Sam Darnold Reportedly May Stay at USC If Browns Pick 1st in 2018 NFL Draft

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

Depending on how the 2018 NFL draft order shakes out, USC quarterback Sam Darnold could return to school next year for his junior season.

Per NFL Network's Albert Breer (via Nick Camino of WTAM 1100 in Cleveland), Darnold is going to wait and see which teams are picking in the top two spots next April before deciding if he will leave the Trojans. If the Browns are in the top two, he may head back to USC.

The Browns are one of two winless teams, along with the San Francisco 49ers, in the NFL. Cleveland would have the No. 1 overall pick if the season ended today based on the strength-of-schedule tiebreaker.

The 49ers hope they solved their problems at quarterback after acquiring Jimmy Garoppolo, who is eligible for free agency after this season, from the New England Patriots on Monday.

The Browns haven't had a winning record since 2007 and have won one of their last 27 games dating back to 2015. They tried to acquire quarterback AJ McCarron from the Cincinnati Bengals at the trade deadline Tuesday, but Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported they failed to include the NFL in any communication about the deal, leading it to not be approved before the 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Darnold is projected to be a top pick in 2018 should he leave USC. B/R's Matt Miller has the sophomore star ranked as the No. 2 overall player in the draft class, behind Penn State running back Saquon Barkley.