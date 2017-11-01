NFL Week 9 Picks: Game Props, Over/Under Lines and Odds Predictions

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

A few crucial matchups with important implications for the stretch run will take place during Week 9 of the NFL season.

In Carolina, the 5-3 Panthers will host the 4-3 Atlanta Falcons. The winner has a chance to finish the day in first place if the 5-2 New Orleans Saints lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (although the Saints are favored by a touchdown).

In Green Bay, the 3-4 Detroit Lions and the 4-3 Packers are just trying to stay in the NFC North race. The winner will inch closer to the 6-2 Minnesota Vikings, while the loser will have a lot of catching up to do.

Here's a look at the latest spreads and over/under totals, per OddsShark, alongside some picks for each game. You can also find some selections for game props (via OddsChecker) as well as quick breakdowns on two games below.

Buffalo Bills (-3, 43 O/U) at New York Jets

Writer Pick: Jets 20, Bills 16

Game Prop Best Bet: New York Jets QB Josh McCown (Over 220 Passing Yards)

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers (-1.5, 43.5 O/U)

Writer Pick: Panthers 23, Falcons 13

Game Prop Best Bet: Carolina Panthers (Race to 20 Points)

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans (no line or props)

Writer Pick: Titans 23, Ravens 19

No line has been set on this game because Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is in the concussion protocol. Per Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said there is a good chance that Flacco plays.

Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars (-4.5, 39.5 O/U)

Writer Pick: Jaguars 27, Bengals 10

Game Prop Best Bet: Total Touchdowns (Under 5)

Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles (-8, 43.5 O/U)

Writer Pick: Eagles 23, Broncos 13

Game Prop Best Bet: Philadelphia Eagles (Score First Touchdown)

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans (-13, 49 O/U)

Writer Pick: Texans 30, Colts 17

Game Prop Best Bet: First-Half Points (Over 26)

Los Angeles Rams (-3.5, 42 O/U) at New York Giants

Writer Pick: Rams 19, Giants 13

Game Prop Best Bet: New York Giants (Under 14.5 Points)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (-7, 50.5 O/U)

Writer Pick: Saints 31, Buccaneers 17

Game Prop Best Bet: New Orleans Saints (Alternate Point Spread: -10)

Arizona Cardinals (-2.5, 39 O/U) at San Francisco 49ers



Writer Pick: Cardinals 21, 49ers 20

Game Prop Best Bet: Arizona Cardinals (Winning Margin: 1-6)

Washington Redskins at Seattle Seahawks (-7, 45 O/U)

Writer Pick: Seahawks 27, Redskins 13

Game Prop Best Bet: Washington Redskins (Under 17.5 Points)

Kansas City Chiefs (even, 51.5 O/U) at Dallas Cowboys

Writer Pick: Chiefs 31, Cowboys 20

Game Prop Best Bet: Kansas City Chiefs (Alternate Point Spread: -6.5)

Oakland Raiders (-3, 43.5 O/U) at Miami Dolphins

Writer Pick: Raiders 20, Dolphins 17

Game Prop Best Bet: Total Touchdowns (Under 5)

Detroit Lions (-2.5, 43 O/U) at Green Bay Packers

Writer Pick: Packers 20, Lions 17

Game Prop Best Bet: Total Touchdowns (Under 5)

Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys will be missing running back Ezekiel Elliott, whose six-game suspension from the NFL will be enacted after a lengthy legal process.

That puts the Cowboys at a serious disadvantage against the Kansas City Chiefs, who have one of the best offenses in football.

If Elliott was playing, this game looked like a potential shootout, with the contest going down to the last drive. Now, Dallas is going to have much more trouble keeping up with Kansas City, which presents matchup nightmares for any team.

Looking at the stats, the Chiefs may especially be a problem for Dallas. Per Football Outsiders, Dallas ranks fourth-worst in defending tight ends. That's an issue, with Travis Kelce, one of the three best players in the game at his position this year, rolling into town. Through eight games, Kelce has 44 catches for 556 yards and four touchdowns.

The other problem is that Dallas ranks third-to-last in run defense, which could mean a big day for Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt, who had 100 or more yards from scrimmage in every game this season until netting 68 in the 29-19 win against the Denver Broncos on Monday. He is averaging 5.2 yards per carry.

Quarterback Alex Smith is enjoying the best season of his career, and wideout Tyreek Hill can break off a huge gain at any time. Alongside Kelce and Hunt, they should all have productive afternoons.

Ultimately, this looks like a win for the Chiefs, who should move to 7-2.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

What is the path to victory for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday?

Can they outscore the New Orleans Saints? Maybe, but the New Orleans defense has been fantastic, led by cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

Can they win a defensive slugfest? Maybe, but they are playing an offense with a top-notch quarterback, an offensive line that is keeping him on his feet, two fantastic running backs and a talented group of pass-catchers.

It's hard seeing how Tampa Bay can win this game. The Bucs are 2-5, and their lone wins are against the 3-5 Chicago Bears and the 1-6 New York Giants at home.

Digging into those victories a bit deeper, the Bears hadn't moved on to Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback yet, which has injected life into the team (they are 2-2 and have been competitive in every game since the switch). The Bucs were losing to the Giants late until a field goal with no time remaining gave them a much-needed win.

Tampa Bay's defense has also suffered key injuries to some of their best players, including cornerback Brent Grimes, defensive tackle Gerald McCoy and linebackers Lavonte David and Kwon Alexander.

Meanwhile, the Saints are flying high in the midst of a five-game winning streak. Digging into their schedule, their losses were against two 6-2 teams, the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots, so neither defeat is one to be disappointed about.

They have some impressive wins, though, notably a road victory against the 5-3 Carolina Panthers (who handed the Pats one of their two losses).

The Saints are in the driver's seat for the NFC South title, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be a few weeks from playing out the string. With the Saints at home, they should hold serve in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.