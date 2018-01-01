NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Heading into Wild-Card Playoffs?

0 of 32

Fans might not realize just how much work goes into an NFL season.

It's much more than a four-month process. For players, life outside football ends in March. The season then runs through training camp and finally through regular-season Sundays. During that span, almost every hour of every day is dedicated to the game.

The season is even more consuming for NFL coaches, let me tell you. I spent more than a year in that role. There isn't a waking moment that doesn't involve football.

Some players and coaches are now moving on to some well-deserved rest, while the lucky ones are headed toward the NFL's second season.

Now, it's easy to dismiss the concept of a "second season" as cliche, but the playoffs really do bring a new beginning for the teams involved. The past 17 weeks no longer matter because one loss will end things for even the best of teams.

Coaches will bring new looks to their schemes to keep opponents off guard, and players will ramp up the intensity like never before. Tell grown men who don't have guaranteed contracts they can earn more money by winning, and they'll be motivated to keep winning.

As the veterans on my playoff teams used to say, "the postseason is a whole different animal."

Roughly a third of the league is headed to the playoffs, while the rest is looking ahead toward the future. Here's how I view every team.