Chris Simms' Week 11 NFL Picks

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger recently made it very clear that he isn't a fan of Thursday night NFL games. Guess what, he's not the only one.

I don't like Thursday night games, and not just because they make it necessary for me to make my NFL picks before most injury reports are released. Thursday night games aren't fair to players or to fans.

First of all, Thursday games don't give players enough time to recover from their previous contests. A week isn't enough time to recover in most cases. Hell, I was only a quarterback and I'd still be nursing injuries from the previous week on Sunday afternoons. I can only imagine what it's like for linebackers, linemen and skill players.

I just don't see how the NFL can say it's all for players' safety while also asking players to suit up 96 hours after bashing their heads in on a Sunday.

Thursday games also leave coaches and coordinators with three fewer days to implement a game plan. This hurts the teams involved and usually leads to a less exciting game for fans.

That's a shame this Thursday because the Steelers and Tennessee Titans game is one of the marquee matchups of Week 11. It's definitely a great way to kick off another slate of games. Both the 6-3 Titans and 7-2 Steelers are in the playoff hunt, and both even have a shot at earning a playoff bye.

The week ends with another matchup of potential playoff teams. The Atlanta Falcons will take on the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night—and there are plenty of other great games on the schedule as well. How do I see them unfolding? Here are my game-by-game picks for Week 11.