Colin Kaepernick Lawyer Mark Geragos Expects QB to Sign Contract Within 10 Days

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Mark Geragos, the attorney for Colin Kaepernick, said Tuesday he expects the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback to be signed within 10 days.

During an appearance on The Adam Carolla Show, Geragos had this response when asked to give a prediction about Kaepernick's future.

"I think within the next 10 days somebody will sign him," he said. "I think somebody's gonna sign him. I think the NFL has to come to their senses, and realize every day that goes by just proves the collusion case even more."

Kaepernick filed a collusion lawsuit against the NFL owners on Oct. 15 after he was unable to get a team to sign him during the offseason and at the start of the regular season.

In September, Kaepernick told Shaun King of the Intercept he was "ready right now" to play and his desire to be in the NFL "never stopped."

After opting out of his contract with the 49ers in March, Kaepernick was hoping to find a new home as a free agent. He generated little interest from teams in the offseason, visiting the Seattle Seahawks in May but walking away without a contract offer.

Ray Lewis said during an appearance on Showtime's Inside the NFL (via ESPN's Jamison Hensley) in September the Baltimore Ravens were prepared to sign Kaepernick before his girlfriend sent a tweet with a "racist gesture" directed at Lewis.

Kaepernick spent the first six seasons of his NFL career with the 49ers. He took over as their starting quarterback midway through the 2012 season, leading them to a Super Bowl appearance that same year, and had 16 touchdowns with four interceptions in 12 games last season.