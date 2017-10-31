    Steve Kerr: Colin Kaepernick Is Being Blackballed by NFL, It's a 'No-Brainer'

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 31, 2017

    Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr stands on the court in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    Brandon Dill/Associated Press

    When asked about Colin Kaepernick's NFL status Monday, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said the league is blackballing the former San Francisco 49ers signal-caller.    

    Kerr talked about it on the Pod Save America podcast with Dan Pfeiffer (h/t ESPN.com):

    "Oh, he is being blackballed. That's a no-brainer. All you have to do is read the transactions every day, when you see the quarterbacks who are being hired. He's way better than any of them.

    "But the NFL has a different fanbase than the NBA. The NBA is more urban, the NFL is more conservative, and I think a lot of NFL fans are truly angry at Kaepernick, and I think owners are worried what it's going to do to business."

                               

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

