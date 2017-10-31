World Series 2017: Odds, Prop Bets, Score Prediction for Astros vs. Dodgers Game

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Houston Astros have a chance to win their first World Series in franchise history when they face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Fox will televise the game, which will be played at Dodger Stadium. Currently, Los Angeles is down three games to two in the best-of-seven series. If the Dodgers emerge victorious, then Game 7 will be Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Here's a look at the latest odds and prop bets for Tuesday's game. Then, we'll take a shot at predicting three stars, in addition to a score pick.

Odds

Per OddsShark, the Dodgers are slight -115 favorites (bet $115 to win $100) to win Game 6, and the over/under total is set at eight runs.

Prop Bets (per OddsChecker)

Runs, First Five Innings: Over Four (Even), Under Four (5/6)

First-Inning Run: Yes (5/7), No (11/10)

Extra Innings: Yes (1/12), No (15/2)

Three Stars and a Pick

Baseball fans have been familiar with the three young stars (Carlos Correa, George Springer, Jose Altuve) of the Houston Astros for a few seasons now, but as Richard Justice of MLB.com put it best, the team now has a "core four" with third baseman Alex Bregman joining the mix.

Bregman delivered the RBI single that ended Game 5 on Sunday night, and he has flashed the leather throughout the entire season. Notably, the 23-year-old has made numerous on-target throws to the plate for big playoff outs after scooping up tough grounders.

As good as Bregman's glove can be, however, his performance against left-handed pitching this year has been fantastic. For the season, Bregman hit .331 with seven home runs and 19 RBI. He managed an eye-popping .974 OPS as well.

The downside for Bregman, who should be batting second on Tuesday if past lineups against left-handers are any indication, is that Dodgers starting pitcher Rich Hill had reverse splits this season.

Against right-handers, Hill was dominant all year, holding them to a meager .190 batting average and .584 OPS. However, those numbers jumped to .255 and .845 against left-handers.

That may be a good sign for Astros catcher Brian McCann, though. McCann could be seeing some prime RBI opportunities, as the left-handed batter hit sixth in the lineup the last time the Astros faced Hill (Game 2).

He struck out and flew out in two plate appearances against Hill, but McCann held his own against left-handers this year, hitting five home runs and earning a .736 OPS.

More important than the splits is the fact that McCann seems to have broken out of a six-game postseason slump in which he didn't get a hit in 19 at-bats.

Since then, McCann has hit .280 in 25 at-bats, including two huge hits: a two-RBI double in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series, and an eighth-inning home run in Game 5 of the World Series to give the Astros a 12-9 lead.

They would need that run, of course, as the Dodgers tied the game at 12 before Bregman delivered the key hit.

It's unlikely that the Astros will need 13 runs to win Game 6 with Justin Verlander on the mound. Since coming over from the Detroit Tigers, Verlander has given up just 11 earned runs in 10 appearances. In case you think your eyes are deceiving you, yes, that's an average of just over one earned run per outing.

The 34-year-old has a tremendous ability to maintain the life on his fastball deep into ballgames, as the New York Yankees found out the hard way when they struck out 21 times in 16 innings against him in the ALCS.

Although the Dodgers scored three runs off Verlander in Game 2 of the World Series, that doesn't tell the whole story, as the right-hander allowed just two hits in six full innings. Those two hits just happened to be home runs.

Ultimately, the prediction here is that Bregman and McCann each deliver RBI hits, Verlander finds a little more luck and keeps the ball in the yard and the Astros win their first World Series after taking Game 6 by a 2-1 score.