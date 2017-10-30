Antrel Rolle Helped Federal Officers Arrest Former Financial Advisor in Tax Scam

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Former NFL safety Antrel Rolle cooperated with the Internal Revenue Service to help arrest his former tax attorney, who allegedly defrauded the three-time Pro Bowler of at least $1.2 million, TMZ Sports reported Monday.

According to the report, Hiram Martin is alleged to have filed fake tax documents on Rolle's behalf in order to collect the tax refunds. Martin could face up to 18 years in prison if found guilty of obstructing the IRS and presenting false documents.

Citing a report from Courthouse News Service, NJ Advance Media's Nick Powell reported in March 2015 that Rolle had filed a civil lawsuit against Martin. Rolle claimed Martin stole more than $1.2 million between 2005 and 2006 and then kept more than $600,000 from filing Arizona state tax returns in Rolle's name between 2005 and 2009.

Rolle also alleged that Harold Sterling, who was a part of Martin's law firm, drafted a letter to Martin stating Rolle had given over $2.5 million in charitable contributions to a chapel of which Sterling was the president.

Powell wrote, "The contributions were then utilized by Martin and Sterling to create large refunds which were then deposited into accounts owned by Martin without Rolle's knowledge."

The IRS gave Rolle a $2.2 million bill for unpaid taxes in January 2010, which is when he first became aware of irregularities with his finances. According to TMZ Sports, Rolle fired Martin as his representative and hired a new lawyer, who helped resolve his case with the IRS.