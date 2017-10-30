NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Top Names Before 2017 Deadline

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Trades in the NFL continue to become more prevalent, which could lead to plenty of drama leading up to the deadline on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Big names like Adrian Peterson and Marcell Dareus have already changed teams, and there could be several more before time runs out based on the needs around the league. Without many dominant squads in the first half of the year, nearly every team believes it can contend with the right pieces.

Here are a few notable players who could be dealt for the right price.

T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Colts have struggled to a 2-6 record without Andrew Luck, and T.Y. Hilton has really felt the quarterback's absence.

While he does have 527 receiving yards in eight games, 330 of those yards came against the winless Browns and 49ers. He only has 197 yards in the rest of the games with only one total touchdown, and unfortunately he doesn't get another shot at Cleveland or San Francisco.

Meanwhile, Luck doesn't appear ready to return any time soon after missing practice all week. Per Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, he is still feeling pain in his throwing shoulder and is seeking extra opinions.

This could force to the Colts to start making trades, with Hilton apparently one of those players available. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Sunday that multiple sources confirmed the Colts are willing to deal the receiver for the right price.

Although this would take away a talented player under team control for the next three years, a trade could potentially return valuable draft picks to help build the rest of the roster for 2018 and beyond.

Florio reported Hilton doesn't want to leave the Colts, but he would probably appreciate the opportunity to play for a contender.

On the other hand, the Browns are also looking for playmakers to help their rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. It won't help Hilton win now, but it would at least provide Cleveland with an explosive offensive player to build around.

Eric Ebron, TE, Detroit Lions

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The Lions remain in contention in the NFC North, but they appear ready to give up on former top-10 pick Eric Ebron.

While the tight end remains an incredible athlete at 6'4", 250 pounds, he hasn't turned this into production throughout his career. Every time he appears ready to break through, he takes a few steps back with dropped passes and poor routes.

Even with two catches for 58 yards Sunday, he only brought his season totals to 160 yards on 15 catches.

Of course, others around the league still see his upside and want to give him a second chance.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, teams have been calling the Lions about a potential trade. Considering how little he has been featured in the offense this season, especially with Darren Fells seemingly moving past him in the pecking order, Detroit might be willing to part with a player due to make over $5 million next season.

Depending on the asking price, however, Ebron could be a quality target for a team looking for instant offense. For all his faults, he has shown potential over the past two years with 1,248 yards and six touchdowns between 2015 and 2016. He is a threat everywhere on the field and could possibly see a resurgence with a change of scenery.

With only a handful of tight ends in the NFL able to make a consistent impact week to week, Ebron could be a game-changing talent for the rest of 2017 and 2018.

Vontae Davis, CB, Indianapolis Colts

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

As previously discussed, the Colts are bad. The team fell to 2-6 with a loss to the Bengals on Sunday, and the schedule only gets more difficult from here.

Even if Andrew Luck returned this week, it would be a long shot to make the playoffs.

This means there is little reason to keep a talented cornerback like Vontae Davis, who is set to be a free agent at the end of the season. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, at least two teams are interested in acquiring the 29-year-old.

Davis got a late start to the year due to a groin injury, but he has appeared in five straight games while totaling 21 tackles and two passes defended. The two-time Pro Bowler remains one of the better cover cornerbacks in the NFL and could be an impact player to a team looking to make a run this season.

There is also a significant need for quality corners this season, with several contenders struggling against the pass.

The Patriots, Eagles and Chiefs remain near the bottom of the pack in pass defense this season, while the Cowboys could use a veteran presence with one of the youngest secondaries in the league. The question is whether one of these teams will pull the trigger on a deal before the deadline.