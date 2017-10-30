World Series 2017: Updated Astros vs. Dodgers Game 6 Predictions and Schedule

Harry How/Getty Images

In one of the wildest World Series games in Major League Baseball history, the Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 13-12 in 10 innings to take Game 5 and inch within one victory of their first title in the 56-season history of the franchise.

Game 6 will take place in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday night. If the Dodgers win, Game 7 will be Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Here's a look at the two questions for Tuesday night's game, alongside a pick.

How Do the Los Angeles Dodgers Recover?

After the Dodgers blew leads of 4-0, 7-4 and 8-7 before overcoming a 12-9 ninth-inning deficit to tie the game (only to lose one frame later), how will they respond? Are they dead men walking going into Game 6, or will they fight back and claw for every inch?

Yes, these are world-class professional athletes who have to overcome a multitude of emotions to play in front of thousands of live fans and millions watching at home, but they are human, and it could be difficult to bounce back after such an emotional loss.

It's like Game 6 of the 1986 World Series. The Boston Red Sox were up two runs in the 10th inning with two outs and no one on base against the New York Mets with the chance to break a 68-year World Series slump.

However, the Mets dinked and dunked their way to a 6-5 victory, and the Red Sox lost Game 7 by an 8-5 score.

The guess here is that the Dodgers fight and hang in there, as they have done all series. This is a team that won 104 games and coasted through the National League playoffs. L.A. has a perfect mix of veterans and younger players and are probably the most well-rounded team in baseball. They'll put up a good fight.

Can Justin Verlander Return To His Previous Near-Invincible Form?

It's a bizarre thing to say, but somehow, a start in which Justin Verlander only gave up two hits has been his worst playoff appearance.

The 34-year-old allowed three earned runs in Game 2 of the World Series, but those two hits were both home runs. Still, he managed a quality start, going six full frames with five strikeouts.

This is still the same pitcher that dominated the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series, throwing 16 innings of one-run ball to go along with 21 strikeouts.

When Verlander is on, no one can touch him, as he induces plenty of swinging strikes thanks to one of the best pitching arsenals in the game (most notably a deadly fastball that never seems to lose life as the game progresses).

Simply put, if the Verlander that pitched in the ALCS shows up on Tuesday night, then the Astros are going to win the World Series.

Pick: Astros 2, Dodgers 1

This isn't exactly an enlightening statement, but if I am Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch, I leave Verlander in for as long as he can go unless he gets rocked.

It's possible that happens, especially after watching aces Dallas Keuchel and Clayton Kershaw get roughed up in Game 5, but it's unlikely given Verlander's incredible playoff.

Still, this is why Verlander was brought over from the Detroit Tigers in late August. He's a future Hall of Famer and should be the difference on Tuesday night. Look for him to throw a complete game and give the Astros their first World Series championship.