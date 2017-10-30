2018 NFL Mock Draft: Post-Week 8 1st-Round Predictions for All Prospects

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

With the NFL season nearly halfway, it's time to take another look at a 2018 mock draft.

This has been a crazy season for NFL prospects, with many players failing to live up to expectations. As a result, the outlook for the draft has changed dramatically since early September and many new names are beginning to pop up in mock drafts.

Following this updated mock draft, let's take a look at a few prospects who have exceeded expectations and could come off the board much higher than expected a few months ago.

1. Cleveland Browns: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

2. San Francisco 49ers: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

3. New York Giants: Connor Williams, OT, Texas

4. Indianapolis Colts: Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Arden Key, DE, LSU

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Derwin James, S, Florida State

7. Chicago Bears: Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

8. New York Jets: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

9. Oakland Raiders: Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Bradley Chubb, DE, N.C. State

11. Arizona Cardinals: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

12. Cleveland Browns (from HOU): James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State

13. Washington Redskins: Sam Darnold, QB, USC

14. Detroit Lions: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

15. Baltimore Ravens: Austin Bryant, DE, Clemson

16. Denver Broncos: Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

17. Tennessee Titans: Tarvarus McFadden, CB, Florida State

18. Jacksonville Jaguars: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

19. Dallas Cowboys: Harold Landry, DE/LB, Boston College

20. Green Bay Packers: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, DE/LB, Oklahoma

21. Miami Dolphins: Lorenzo Carter, DE/LB, Georgia

22. Atlanta Falcons: Armani Watts, S, Florida State

23. Carolina Panthers: Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State

24. Los Angeles Rams: Billy Price, G/C, Ohio State

25. Seattle Seahawks: Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan

26. Buffalo Bills (from KC): Josh Adams, RB, Notre Dame

27. Buffalo Bills: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

28. New Orleans Saints: Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas

29. Pittsburgh Steelers: Taven Bryan, DL, Florida

30. Minnesota Vikings: Martinas Rankin, OT, Mississippi State

31. New England Patriots: Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Orlando Brown has come a long way from his early days with the Sooners. According to CFB Film Room, during his freshman year in 2015, Brown was responsible for allowing 21 quarterback pressures, including eight sacks.

As Brown has improved, he's become an anchor for a dominant Oklahoma offensive line and has established himself as an elite prospect in the 2018 NFL draft.

Brown's massive size—he's listed at 6'8" and 345 pounds—may lead some teams to view him as a right tackle in the pros. Even with that designation, however, he should still be seen as one of the top prospects in this class due to his ability to dominate in pass protection and in the run game.

The 2018 draft class does not appear to be loaded with offensive line prospects, which likely gives Brown's draft stock an extra boost.

Lorenzo Carter, DE, Georgia

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

The Georgia Bulldogs are loaded with talent on the defensive side of the ball but Lorenzo Carter may be the best NFL prospect of the bunch.

Carter has three sacks this season, but his impact has been far greater than that stat would suggest. Carter regularly fights his way into the opponents' backfield, creating disruption on both passing and running plays.

At 6'6", Carter has the length NFL teams covet in an edge-rusher, which should allow him to slide into the first round.

Josh Adams, RB, Notre Dame

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Notre Dame running back Josh Adams was barely on the NFL draft radar entering this season, but has emerged as one of the top prospects in what is shaping up to be a solid draft class at his position.

Adams was productive during his first two seasons with the Irish, but did not display the dominance that has put him in this season's Heisman conversation.

Listed at 6'2" and 225 pounds, Adams has the size to be a workhorse running back in the NFL.

Further boosting Adams' stock is his ability to contribute as a receiver. He isn't heavily involved in the passing game at Notre Dame, but he has demonstrated the ability to contribute when needed. In his career, Adams has 38 receptions and is averaging 8.3 yards per catch.

In a deep running back class, Adams isn't a first-round lock, but his combination of size and athleticism puts him in the conversation.