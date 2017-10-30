2018 NFL Mock Draft: Post-Week 8 1st-Round Predictions for All Prospects

2018 NFL Mock Draft: Post-Week 8 1st-Round Predictions for All ProspectsOctober 30, 2017
With the NFL season nearly halfway, it's time to take another look at a 2018 mock draft.
This has been a crazy season for NFL prospects, with many players failing to live up to expectations. As a result, the outlook for the draft has changed dramatically since early September and many new names are beginning to pop up in mock drafts.
Following this updated mock draft, let's take a look at a few prospects who have exceeded expectations and could come off the board much higher than expected a few months ago.
1. Cleveland Browns: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
2. San Francisco 49ers: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
3. New York Giants: Connor Williams, OT, Texas
4. Indianapolis Colts: Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Arden Key, DE, LSU
6. Los Angeles Chargers: Derwin James, S, Florida State
7. Chicago Bears: Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama
8. New York Jets: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
9. Oakland Raiders: Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame
10. Cincinnati Bengals: Bradley Chubb, DE, N.C. State
11. Arizona Cardinals: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State
12. Cleveland Browns (from HOU): James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State
13. Washington Redskins: Sam Darnold, QB, USC
14. Detroit Lions: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson
15. Baltimore Ravens: Austin Bryant, DE, Clemson
16. Denver Broncos: Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan
17. Tennessee Titans: Tarvarus McFadden, CB, Florida State
18. Jacksonville Jaguars: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
19. Dallas Cowboys: Harold Landry, DE/LB, Boston College
20. Green Bay Packers: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, DE/LB, Oklahoma
21. Miami Dolphins: Lorenzo Carter, DE/LB, Georgia
22. Atlanta Falcons: Armani Watts, S, Florida State
23. Carolina Panthers: Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State
24. Los Angeles Rams: Billy Price, G/C, Ohio State
25. Seattle Seahawks: Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan
26. Buffalo Bills (from KC): Josh Adams, RB, Notre Dame
27. Buffalo Bills: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
28. New Orleans Saints: Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas
29. Pittsburgh Steelers: Taven Bryan, DL, Florida
30. Minnesota Vikings: Martinas Rankin, OT, Mississippi State
31. New England Patriots: Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado
32. Philadelphia Eagles: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU
Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma
Orlando Brown has come a long way from his early days with the Sooners. According to CFB Film Room, during his freshman year in 2015, Brown was responsible for allowing 21 quarterback pressures, including eight sacks.
As Brown has improved, he's become an anchor for a dominant Oklahoma offensive line and has established himself as an elite prospect in the 2018 NFL draft.
Brown's massive size—he's listed at 6'8" and 345 pounds—may lead some teams to view him as a right tackle in the pros. Even with that designation, however, he should still be seen as one of the top prospects in this class due to his ability to dominate in pass protection and in the run game.
The 2018 draft class does not appear to be loaded with offensive line prospects, which likely gives Brown's draft stock an extra boost.
Lorenzo Carter, DE, Georgia
The Georgia Bulldogs are loaded with talent on the defensive side of the ball but Lorenzo Carter may be the best NFL prospect of the bunch.
Carter has three sacks this season, but his impact has been far greater than that stat would suggest. Carter regularly fights his way into the opponents' backfield, creating disruption on both passing and running plays.
At 6'6", Carter has the length NFL teams covet in an edge-rusher, which should allow him to slide into the first round.
Josh Adams, RB, Notre Dame
Notre Dame running back Josh Adams was barely on the NFL draft radar entering this season, but has emerged as one of the top prospects in what is shaping up to be a solid draft class at his position.
Adams was productive during his first two seasons with the Irish, but did not display the dominance that has put him in this season's Heisman conversation.
Listed at 6'2" and 225 pounds, Adams has the size to be a workhorse running back in the NFL.
Further boosting Adams' stock is his ability to contribute as a receiver. He isn't heavily involved in the passing game at Notre Dame, but he has demonstrated the ability to contribute when needed. In his career, Adams has 38 receptions and is averaging 8.3 yards per catch.
In a deep running back class, Adams isn't a first-round lock, but his combination of size and athleticism puts him in the conversation.