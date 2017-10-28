World Series 2017: Odds, Prop Bets, Score Prediction for Dodgers vs. Astros Game

Bob Levey/Getty Images

After the Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 in Game 3 of the World Series, the two teams will face off in Game 4 on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET in Houston's Minute Maid Park.

Houston have a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series and can finish it off at home if it wins the next two games.

Fox will televise the contest, with a pregame show beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Here's a look at some odds, prop bets and predictions for this crucial Fall Classic contest.

Odds

Per OddsShark, the moneyline consensus on the game favors the Astros at -133 odds. The over/under total consensus is 8.5 runs.

Prop Bets

OddsChecker has listed three props for the game.

1. Total runs over the first five full innings (4.5): 5:6 for yes, even for no

2. Will there be a first inning run?: 10:13 for no, even for yes.

3. Will the game go to extra innings?: 1:14 for no, 8:1 for yes

Predictions

It's rare to see a right-handed batter who is better against righties than lefties, just like it's rare to see a right-handed pitcher fare better against lefties than righties.

However, we have a case tonight where one starting pitcher, the Astros' Charlie Morton, and one prominent batter, the Dodgers' Yasiel Puig, both have significant reverse-split tendencies.

Puig had an eye-popping .909 OPS against right-handers this past season, but more remarkable is the fact that 26 of his home runs were against righties.

Those figures are in stark contrast to his tallies against left-handers, as Puig managed just two home runs and a .592 OPS against southpaws.

Those numbers aren't fluky. According to FanGraphs, Puig hits the ball much harder against right-handers (35.2 percent) than left-handers (26.2 percent). His .302 BABIP also indicates than Puig wasn't just getting a little lucky against right-handers, since .300 is right around the league average every year.

Morton has similar stark contrasts. Against right-handers, Morton allowed an .805 OPS this season, while that number dropped dramatically against lefties (.561 OPS). Notably, Morton might be a bit unlucky against right-handers, as his .330 BABIP allowed indicates, per FanGraphs. Also, right-handers only hit the ball hard an average of 26.3 percent of the time.

That being said, Morton doesn't induce nearly as many swings and misses against right-handers, as he's punched out 20.9 percent of them versus 32.8 percent for left-handers, per FanGraphs.

In a game featuring two solid pitchers (Morton and the Dodgers' Alex Wood, who earned an All-Star nod this year), it may come down to one batter's heroics. The guess here is that someone will be Puig as he delivers a big extra-base hit to give the Dodgers a low-scoring win to even the series at two games apiece.

Score Pick: Dodgers 3, Astros 1 (Dodgers +123 and under 8.5 runs)