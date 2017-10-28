    World Series 2017: Odds, Prop Bets, Score Prediction for Dodgers vs. Astros Game

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorOctober 28, 2017

    HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Yasiel Puig #66 of the Los Angeles Dodgers grounds out during the first inning against the Houston Astros in game three of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
    Bob Levey/Getty Images

    After the Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 in Game 3 of the World Series, the two teams will face off in Game 4 on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET in Houston's Minute Maid Park.

    Houston have a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series and can finish it off at home if it wins the next two games.

    Fox will televise the contest, with a pregame show beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.

    Here's a look at some odds, prop bets and predictions for this crucial Fall Classic contest.

          

    Odds

    Per OddsShark, the moneyline consensus on the game favors the Astros at -133 odds. The over/under total consensus is 8.5 runs.

             

    Prop Bets

    OddsChecker has listed three props for the game.

    1. Total runs over the first five full innings (4.5): 5:6 for yes, even for no

    2. Will there be a first inning run?: 10:13 for no, even for yes.

    3. Will the game go to extra innings?: 1:14 for no, 8:1 for yes

              

    Predictions

    It's rare to see a right-handed batter who is better against righties than lefties, just like it's rare to see a right-handed pitcher fare better against lefties than righties.

    However, we have a case tonight where one starting pitcher, the Astros' Charlie Morton, and one prominent batter, the Dodgers' Yasiel Puig, both have significant reverse-split tendencies.

    Puig had an eye-popping .909 OPS against right-handers this past season, but more remarkable is the fact that 26 of his home runs were against righties.

    Those figures are in stark contrast to his tallies against left-handers, as Puig managed just two home runs and a .592 OPS against southpaws.

    Those numbers aren't fluky. According to FanGraphs, Puig hits the ball much harder against right-handers (35.2 percent) than left-handers (26.2 percent). His .302 BABIP also indicates than Puig wasn't just getting a little lucky against right-handers, since .300 is right around the league average every year.

    Morton has similar stark contrasts. Against right-handers, Morton allowed an .805 OPS this season, while that number dropped dramatically against lefties (.561 OPS). Notably, Morton might be a bit unlucky against right-handers, as his .330 BABIP allowed indicates, per FanGraphs. Also, right-handers only hit the ball hard an average of 26.3 percent of the time.

    That being said, Morton doesn't induce nearly as many swings and misses against right-handers, as he's punched out 20.9 percent of them versus 32.8 percent for left-handers, per FanGraphs.

    In a game featuring two solid pitchers (Morton and the Dodgers' Alex Wood, who earned an All-Star nod this year), it may come down to one batter's heroics. The guess here is that someone will be Puig as he delivers a big extra-base hit to give the Dodgers a low-scoring win to even the series at two games apiece.

    Score Pick: Dodgers 3, Astros 1 (Dodgers +123 and under 8.5 runs)

