Francisco Lindor and Anthony Rizzo Highlight 2017 Gold Glove Finalists

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor and Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo highlight the American League and National League finalists for the 2017 Gold Glove awards.

New York Yankees rookie Aaron Judge, who had a banner year that could result in him being named AL MVP, is one of the three candidates to take home the Gold Glove for right field.

Rawlings Sports announced the finalists at nine different positions for this year's top defenders in Major League Baseball.

American League Gold Glove Finalists

Pitcher: Alex Cobb (TB), Chris Sale (BOS), Marcus Stroman (TOR)

Catcher: Yan Gomes (CLE), Martin Maldonado (LAA), Salvador Perez (KC)

First Base: Eric Hosmer (KC), Mitch Moreland (BOS), Carlos Santana (CLE)

Second Base: Brian Dozier (MIN), Ian Kinsler (DET), Dustin Pedroia (BOS)

Third Base: Evan Longoria (TB), Manny Machado (BAL), Jose Ramirez (CLE)

Shortstop: Elvis Andrus (TEX), Francisco Lindor (CLE), Andrelton Simmons (LAA)

Left Field: Brett Gardner (NYY), Alex Gordon (KC), Justin Upton (LAA)

Center Field: Byron Buxton (MIN), Lorenzo Cain (KC), Kevin Pillar (TOR)

Right Field: Mookie Betts (BOS), Kole Calhoun (LAA), Aaron Judge (NYY)

National League Gold Glove Finalists

Pitcher: Zach Davies (MIL), R.A. Dickey (ATL), Zack Greinke (AZ)

Catcher: Tucker Barnhart (CIN), Yadier Molina (STL), Buster Posey (SF)

First Base: Paul Goldschmidt (AZ), Anthony Rizzo (CHC), Joey Votto (CIN)

Second Base: Dee Gordon (MIA), DJ LeMahieu (COL), Ben Zobrist (CHC)

Third Base: Nolan Arenado (COL), David Freese (PIT), Anthony Rendon (WAS)

Shortstop: Brandon Crawford (SF), Freddy Galvis (PHI), Corey Seager (LAD)

Left Field: Adam Duvall (CIN), Marcell Ozuna (MIA), Gerardo Parra (COL)

Center Field: Billy Hamilton (CIN), Ender Inciarte (ATL), Michael Taylor (WAS)

Right Field: Jason Heyward (CHC), Yasiel Puig (LAD), Giancarlo Stanton (MIA)

Lindor and Rizzo are the reigning Platinum Glove Award winners, given out annually to the best overall defensive player in each league.

Both players face stiff competition to repeat in that category this year, as well as at their respective positions for the Gold Glove.

Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons dwarfed the rest of the AL shortstops in defensive runs saved with 32; Lindor was second with five, a steep drop from last season when he was credited with saving 17 runs.

Rizzo finished second among NL first baseman in Ultimate Zone Rating (4.0), trailing only Votto's 6.6 rating. Votto (11) and Goldschmidt (10) finished just ahead of Rizzo (nine) in defensive runs saved, which could make for a close vote when the winners are announced.

Among the first-time nominees, Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton is poised to make himself a Gold Glove staple.

Buxton finished third in Major League Baseball with 24 defensive runs saved, behind Simmons and Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts, but he played 200 fewer innings than they did due in part to a stint on the disabled list in July with a strained groin.

Judge became a star for his offensive performance that included 52 home runs and a 1.049 OPS, but he deserves to be mentioned among the top defensive right fielders. He was credited with nine defensive runs saved and his 94 out-of-zone plays ranked second behind Betts (129).

Betts is still the gold standard for right fielders in MLB and should earn his second straight Gold Glove, but Judge is likely to win the award at some point in his career if he continues his impressive defensive play.

The 2017 Gold Glove Award winners will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Stats via FanGraphs.com.