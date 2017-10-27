NFL Trade Rumors: Top Buzz on Duane Brown, Marcell Dareus and Cordy Glenn

Patric Schneider/Associated Press

With the trade deadline approaching on Oct. 31, time is running out for NFL teams hoping to swing a deal in order to bolster their playoff chances.

While the NFL trade deadline generally isn't a busy time on the calendar, there are some big names that could potentially be available and on the move if the right offers come together following Week 8.

Here is a look at some of the top players rumored to be on the trading block who could be game-changers down the stretch on new teams.

Duane Brown

After holding out for the first seven weeks of the season, Houston Texans offensive tackle Duane Brown finally reported to the team this week.

While Brown provides the Texans with a significant offensive line upgrade, it remains possible they could opt to trade him.

According to a report from Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio before Brown returned to the team, the Texans are willing to consider a deal for Brown in order to net some picks in the 2018 NFL draft. This is because they already traded away their first- and second-round selections by moving up to select quarterback Deshaun Watson in this year's draft and offloading Brock Osweiler.

The 32-year-old Brown is a three-time Pro Bowler, although he hasn't made one since 2014.

Health has been somewhat of an issue in recent years with a total of six games missed between the 2015 and 2016 seasons, but Brown can be a force when he is on the field.

Brown could be an ideal blindside protector for quarterback Watson, and since Houston is in the thick of the playoff race, it may be hesitant to move him.

Since Brown does have one year remaining on his contract beyond 2017, however, now may represent his high-water mark in terms of trade value.

Florio mentioned the Seattle Seahawks as a team that would love to get their hands on Brown if he is available.

Steady offensive line play is perhaps the biggest missing ingredient in Seattle, but Brown may be worth more to the Texans presently than draft picks during the offseason.

Marcell Dareus

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus was once among the most dominant linemen in the NFL last season, but injuries and declining play have reportedly placed him on the trading block.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Bills attempted to trade Dareus during the offseason to no avail, and they are still open to moving him.

The biggest challenge in doing so is the fact that the 27-year-old has four years remaining beyond 2017 on a six-year, $96 million deal, per Spotrac.

Releasing Dareus after 2018 would result in $7.8 million in dead cap space, which is significantly less than it would cost now.

So far this season, Dareus has registered eight tackles and one sack in five games.

He is a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro who had a career-best season in 2014 when he finished with 49 tackles and 10.0 sacks.

Dareus has just 6.5 sacks in parts of three seasons since then, however, and he is essentially fighting for playing time alongside Kyle Williams with the likes of Jerel Worthy, Adolphus Washington and Cedric Thornton.

The former Alabama standout is a disruptive force when he is on his game, but his contract may make him virtually immovable.

Even if the Bills do find a suitor, it is unlikely they will get anything resembling fair value in return.

Cordy Glenn

Although durability has been a major concern in recent seasons, Bills left tackle Cordy Glenn could potentially have a significant trade market if Buffalo makes him available.

The 2012 second-round pick out of Georgia has long anchored Buffalo's offensive line, and he was rewarded with a five-year, $60 million contract prior to the 2016 season, per Spotrac.

La Canfora recently reported that the Seahawks attempted to acquire Glenn in a trade with the Bills, but the asking price was too high.

Also, Glenn's high salary reportedly played a role in the two sides failing to reach an agreement.

Glenn has missed two games already this season, and he sat out five contests during 2016 campaign. Prior to that, however, he had gone three straight years without missing a game.

One thing that could convince the Bills to move Glenn is the fact that they selected tackle Dion Dawkins in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft.

Dawkins is the primary backup to both Glenn and right tackle Jordan Mills, and he has also filled in at guard on occasion.

Since Dawkins may be Buffalo's left tackle of the future, trading Glenn as soon as possible could be wise in terms of maximizing value.

With the Bills in the playoff hunt and within reach of possibly ending a 17-year playoff drought, though, now likely isn't the best time to sell.