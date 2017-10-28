Week 8 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Sunday Matchups to Exploit and Avoid

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

There's some panic in the fantasy football world. Six NFL clubs will have byes in Week 8, which opens the door for floundering teams to steal victories. How should you manage the remaining active players on your roster?

Typically, division matchups come with several uncertainties due to familiarity between teams. However, the Carolina Panthers have a clear advantage over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fantasy owners should focus on starting two particular players for a basic reason.

Just when you think players 35 years or older have nothing left in the tank, they surprise you with consistent production. One particular tight end, who belongs in the starting lineup, has streaked with high production over the past few weeks.

The NFL goes to London, but there's a fantasy football trap awaiting owners. Don't take the bait on a running back who seemingly broke out with a stellar performance in Week 7.

Which matchups should you avoid and exploit for Week 8?

Exploit

1. QB, Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo Bills vs. Oakland Raiders

2. RB, Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets

3. RB, Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Indianapolis Colts

4. WR, Kelvin Benjamin, Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5. TE, Jason Witten, Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins

Avoid

1. QB, Alex Smith, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

2. QB, Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

3. RB, Latavius Murray, Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns (London)

4. WR, T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals

5. TE, Coby Fleener, New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears

Exploit: WR, Kelvin Benjamin, Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

In this particular matchup, height matters. Both starting Buccaneers cornerbacks Brent Grimes and Vernon Hargreaves are 5'10". Panthers wideout Kelvin Benjamin stands at 6'5". You may also have interest in his teammate Devin Funchess, who's 6'4". Either way, you should start one of the two Panthers receivers on Sunday.

The Buccaneers have already surrendered 11 passing touchdowns. With the secondary at a significant height disadvantage in Week 8, expect quarterback Cam Newton to use his strong arm to throw over the top.

Furthermore, the Panthers signal-caller didn't take kindly to a question about chunk plays during a press conference on Wednesday.

As the media criticizes him for abruptly ending the presser with local reporters, he'll tune all his energy into busting the Buccaneers coverage. His receivers should benefit in the upcoming division matchup.

Avoid: RB, Latavius Murray, Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns (London)

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings running back Latavius Murray registered 18 carries for 113 yards and a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens. As a result, many fantasy owners immediately plugged him into their starting lineups. Bad move.

Murray's Week 7 performance will become a flash in the pan as opposed to a short-term trend for streaming options. He's still splitting carries with Jerick McKinnon, almost evenly, and faces the Cleveland Browns' No. 5 run defense in London.

After offseason ankle surgery, this isn't the same 27-year-old running back we saw lead a three-man backfield with the Oakland Raiders in 2016. Give him more time to gain steam, preferably after the team's Week 9 bye.

While it's smart to pick up Murray, keep him out of your starting lineups for Week 8. McKinnon will carry the same workload with extra touches as a receiver. He caught 14 passes over the past three outings and serves as the better option in the upcoming matchup.

Exploit: TE, Jason Witten, Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

There's so much talk about the Dallas Cowboys' young pair at quarterback and running back. Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott profile as good fantasy options in the upcoming matchup, but it goes without saying both players belong in your starting lineup. Here's what you probably don't know.

Prescott has targeted tight end Jason Witten 14 times over the previous two weeks. The 35-year-old pass-catcher also leads the team with 31 receptions. In three contests, he's hauled in at least seven catches.

Don't write off Witten as an old tight end headed to pasture. He's very much involved in the Cowboys passing attack. On Sunday, he faces the Washington Redskins, who allow an average 86.5 yards per game to tight ends, per Football Outsiders.

Witten should have a place in your starting lineup every week unless you're in a league without a flex position and Rob Gronkowski holds the lead spot.