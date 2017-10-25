NFL Week 8 Picks: Game Odds, Props, Lines and Over/Under Predictions

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

A couple key divisional games, a few potential blowouts and some interesting intra-conference tilts highlight the NFL action in Week 8.

Here's a look each game, alongside some predictions. All spread and over/under totals are via OddsShark, and OddsChecker is the home for all of the game props.

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens (-3.5, 37.5 O/U)

Backup quarterback Matt Moore will take over as the starter for the injured Jay Cutler in this Thursday Night Football game.

Moore impressed in relief of Cutler on Sunday against the New York Jets, completing 13 of 21 passes for 188 yards, two touchdowns (including the game-winner) and an interception in a 31-28 win.

As he showed last year in three regular-season starts, Moore can do well and get the job done. That will be the case here in a low-scoring win.

Pick: Dolphins 17, Ravens 13

Prop Bet Prediction: First Touchdown Scorer (Jay Ajayi)

Minnesota Vikings (-9.5, 37.5 O/U) at Cleveland Browns (in Twickenham)

The Cleveland Browns are the "home" team in a game that will take place at Twickenham Stadium in London, England.

They are currently playing a game of quarterback roulette between DeShone Kizer, Kevin Hogan and Cody Kessler, and that's not a good sign for a franchise that is 1-22 since the beginning of the 2016 season and always seems like it is in turmoil.

The Minnesota Vikings will take care of business easily.

Pick: Vikings 24, Browns 10

Prop Bet Prediction: Defensive Touchdown (Yes)

Atlanta Falcons (-4, 45.5 O/U) at New York Jets

The Atlanta Falcons have scored a combined 41 points in their last three games, which is a number they met or surpassed six times last season in one game alone (including playoffs).

The loss of offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan to the head-coaching gig in San Francisco seems to have taken its toll on the team, but the Falcons simply have too much talent to be scoring an average of under-14 per game like they have recently.

Look for them to right the ship against the New York Jets.

Pick: Falcons 27, Jets 17

Prop Bet Prediction: Winning Margin (Falcons 7-12)

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2, 44.5 O/U)

The Carolina Panthers outgained the Chicago Bears 293-153 on Sunday and lost 17-3 because of two turnovers returned for 75-yard touchdowns from safety Eddie Jackson.

The guess here is that the Panthers don't make that a habit. Although the running game has struggled, the pass offense has shown signs of life since a rough three-week start.

It will get rolling again versus Tampa Bay, who has trouble stopping opposing team's passing attacks (ranked last per Football Outsiders DVOA).

Pick: Panthers 27, Buccaneers 20

Prop Bet Prediction: Panthers Points (Over 26.5)

Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints (-9, 47.5 O/U)

After an 0-2 start, the New Orleans Saints have won four straight against teams with .500 records or better. Looking back, that two-loss beginning was a tough stretch, as they faced the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots, a couple of first-place squads with five victories apiece.

They will now go home to face the Chicago Bears, another team finding success lately (2-1 since rookie Mitchell Trubisky took over at signal-caller).

The Bears have shown a lot of heart in recent weeks, but the stout Saints ground game featuring Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara will be too strong in the Mercedes-Benz Dome.

Pick: Saints 28, Bears 10

Prop Bet Prediction: Winning Margin (Saints 14-plus)

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals (-10.5, 41 O/U)

The Indianapolis Colts suffered one of the more puzzling defeats of the year by any team on Sunday, losing 27-0 at home to a Jacksonville Jaguars team missing star running back Leonard Fournette.

The Jags are good, and its pass defense is the best in football, per Football Outsiders DVOA, but that's still a bad loss.

Now the Colts go to Cincinnati and face an angry Bengals team that just lost a tough divisional matchup. Although both teams have just two wins, the Colts look like they're about to play out the string while the Bengals charge hard for a wild-card spot. The edge goes to Cincy.

Pick: Bengals 27, Colts 3

Prop Bet Prediction: Winning Margin (Bengals 14-plus)

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots (-7.5, 48 O/U)

The game of the week will occur in New England between two hot teams.

The Los Angeles Chargers, winners of three straight, sport a dynamite pass rush (their 23 sacks rank tied for fourth in the NFL) and a load of talent on offense, while the 5-2 New England Patriots have the best offense in the NFL and a much-improved defense over the past three weeks (only 38 points allowed).

This should be a great game. The Chargers will cover, but the Pats will win thanks to some late home heroics from Pats quarterback Tom Brady.

Pick: Patriots 31, Chargers 30

Prop Bet Prediction: Total Points (Over 50.5)

Oakland Raiders at Buffalo Bills (-2.5, 45 O/U)

After an emotional, hard-fought 31-30 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football, the Oakland Raiders have to trek cross-country to face the Buffalo Bills.

It's a difficult task for any West Coast team to play a game at 10 a.m. PT, especially one that exhausted so much energy in a tight game.

The 4-2 Buffalo Bills, meanwhile, are a tough out at home, having gone 3-0 in Western New York this year. They'll hold serve in New Era Field.

Pick: Bills 24, Raiders 13

Prop Bet Prediction: Winning Margin (Bills 7-12)

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles (-13, 47 O/U)

Take a look at San Francisco's schedule to start the year. Notably, look at the stretch of games from Weeks 4 to 8: at Arizona, at Indianapolis, at Washington, home Dallas, at Philadelphia.

That's a brutal travel schedule for any team, but it's especially the case for a young squad rebuilding under a new regime.

The 0-7 49ers, who had lost five straight by five points prior to last Sunday, finally laid an egg in a 40-10 home loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

After that game, it's hard seeing them traveling cross country and hanging with the 6-1 Philadelphia Eagles, who could be the best team in football.

Pick: Eagles 34, 49ers 10

Prop Bet Prediction: Total Eagles Points (Over 33)

Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks (-5.5, 46 O/U)

Although the below score prediction indicates otherwise, this is a tough game to pick.

On one hand, it's easy to see the Seattle Seahawks dominating at their home field as they usually do (only one loss since the beginning of the 2016 season) and giving Houston Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson his "welcome to the NFL" moment.

On the other hand, Watson is a phenomenal talent that has kept the team in the hunt despite a brutal stretch of injuries, suspensions and holdouts.

In the end, it's hard to bet against history, so the pick is for Seattle to win. However, Watson will keep Houston in the game.

Pick: Seahawks 30, Texans 23

Prop Bet Prediction: Total Seahawks Points (Over 27)

Dallas Cowboys (-2, 50.5 O/U) at Washington Redskins

This is a game I'll probably change my mind 100 times on over the course of the week. It's the contest with the closest spread and should be a competitive matchup, at least on paper.

Ultimately, it's hard to bet against quarterback Dak Prescott. Ever since a Week 2 loss to Denver, Prescott has completed 64.35 percent of his passes for 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions in four games, per Pro Football Reference. He's also rushed for 104 yards and three more scores.

The Washington offense should find success, especially with short passes to their running backs and tight ends, but the Prescott-led attack will sneak out the road win.

Pick: Cowboys 27, Redskins 24

Prop Bet Prediction: Winning Margin (Cowboys 1-6)

Pittsburgh Steelers (-3, 45 O/U) at Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions will be without top wide receiver Golden Tate, who is recovering from a shoulder injury.

Although one player on a 53-man roster usually doesn't decide the fate of an entire team, the Lions are facing a Pittsburgh Steelers team with the second-best pass defense DVOA, per Football Outsiders.

Detroit would need everyone on deck just to hang with Pittsburgh, whose defense has not been responsible for more than 17 points allowed in regulation all year (two of the Jacksonville Jaguars' touchdowns in a 30-9 loss were the result of interception returns for touchdowns).

Therefore, the Steelers should be able to win this Sunday Night Football tilt at Ford Field.

Pick: Steelers 24, Lions 13

Prop Bet Prediction: First Scoring Play (Steelers Touchdown)

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (-7.5, 43 O/U)

What happened to the Denver Broncos? After losing a Sunday Night Football game to the New York Giants, whose only win is against them, the Broncos proceeded to get shut out against the Los Angeles Chargers, showing no signs of life on offense.

Denver has scored just 10 points in two games, which is crazy to think about considering that the offense looked lights-out in a 42-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2.

But the offense is now clearly broken, and that's a not a good sign for this upcoming Monday, as they'll need to score to keep up with the fast, strong and creative Chiefs attack.

Kansas City, losers of its last two, will get back on track with a comfortable win.

Pick: Chiefs 27, Broncos 10

Prop Bet Prediction: Total Touchdowns (Under 5)