    NFL Power Rankings Week 8: 2017-18 Conference Standings and Super Bowl Odds

    Chris RolingFeatured ColumnistOctober 23, 2017

    New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
    Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

    Another week, another seismic shift in the NFL power rankings. 

    Fans had to know a brutal week of change was coming after the dominant Kansas City Chiefs went down at the hands of the Oakland Raiders on Thursday Night Football

    True to form, the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons were a few of the heavyweights to take a fall in Week 7—and they did so while scoring a combined 10 points. 

    Yet another strange week of developments creates an opening for fans who like to play odds, though. As oddsmakers try to adjust on a weekly basis, would-be bettors can hop in on season-long lines and find some good values. 

    Let's point out a few below after taking a look at updated power rankings ahead of Week 8. 

                          

    2017 NFL Power Rankings and Super Bowl Odds

    RankTeam
    1Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)
    2Pittsburgh Steelers (7-1)
    3Seattle Seahawks (10-1)
    4New England Patriots (4-1)
    5Los Angeles Rams (25-1)
    6New Orleans Saints (33-1)
    7Oakland Raiders (33-1)
    8Kansas City Chiefs (8-1)
    9Carolina Panthers (25-1)
    10Detroit Lions (33-1)
    11Denver Broncos (25-1)
    12Minnesota Vikings (20-1)
    13Washington Redskins (33-1)
    14Atlanta Falcons (14-1)
    15Buffalo Bills (75-1)
    16Chicago Bears (300-1)
    17Tampa Bay Buccaneers (66-1)
    18Los Angeles Chargers (150-1)
    19Green Bay Packers (20-1)
    20Miami Dolphins (100-1)
    21Dallas Cowboys (25-1)
    22New York Jets (300-1)
    23Houston Texans (33-1)
    24Cincinnati Bengals (66-1)
    25Jacksonville Jaguars (75-1)
    26Tennessee Titans (33-1)
    27New York Giants (100-1)
    28Baltimore Ravens (75-1)
    29Arizona Cardinals (75-1)
    30Indianapolis Colts (150-1)
    31Cleveland Browns (5000-1)
    32San Francisco 49ers (5000-1)
    author's opinion, odds via OddsShark

          

    Conference Standings

    AFC

    • Pittsburgh Steelers 5-2
    • Kansas City Chiefs 5-2
    • New England Patriots 5-2
    • Buffalo Bills 4-2
    • Miami Dolphins 4-2
    • Tennessee Titans 4-3
    • Jacksonville Jaguars 4-3
    • Denver Broncos 3-3
    • Houston Texans 3-3
    • Baltimore Ravens 3-4
    • New York Jets 3-4
    • Los Angeles Chargers 3-4
    • Oakland Raiders 3-4
    • Cincinnati Bengals 2-4
    • Indianapolis Colts 2-5
    • Cleveland Browns 0-7

    NFC

    • Philadelphia Eagles 5-1
    • Minnesota Vikings 5-2
    • Los Angeles Rams 5-2
    • New Orleans Saints 4-2
    • Seattle Seahawks 4-2
    • Washington Redskins 3-2
    • Green Bay Packers 4-3
    • Carolina Panthers 4-3
    • Atlanta Falcons 3-3
    • Dallas Cowboys 3-3
    • Detroit Lions 3-3
    • Arizona Cardinals 3-4
    • Chicago Bears 3-4
    • Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2-4
    • New York Giants 1-6
    • San Francisco 49ers 0-7

             

    Odds to Consider: Los Angeles Rams (25-1)

    Here's proof enough 2017 might be the strangest NFL year in decades—the Los Angeles Rams not only have an attractive Super Bowl line, it also makes sense. 

    Don't look now, but the Rams are 5-2 and sit alone atop the NFC West. There's a loss to the Seattle Seahawks in there, but otherwise, the Rams have taken care of business, including hitting the road and taking down the Dallas Cowboys. 

    Not that those involved want any hype to build about them. 

    "We haven't arrived by any stretch," head coach Sean McVay said, according to ESPN.com's Alden Gonzalez. "5-2 is a good feeling, but that's all it is right now."

    Maybe not, but it's hard to avoid getting excited about a team that just blanked the Arizona Cardinals in a 33-0 whipping. The Cardinals might not be great this year, but a shutout of a pro team is a shutout of a pro team. 

    With strong play from a resurgent Jared Goff under center, five touchdowns from Todd Gurley and a defense surrendering less than 20 points per game, the Rams are a strong concoction of the elements critical to a playoff run. 

    The Rams will obviously face a heat check in the form of the Seahawks again. But oddsmakers seem to be trending toward the idea the Rams can make it happen, and bettors will want to arrive there before this isn't profitable anymore. 

             

    Odds to Consider, Pt. II: New Orleans Saints (33-1)

    GREEN BAY, WI - OCTOBER 22: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints throws a pass against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 22, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Saints defeated the Packers 26-17. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    It's time to start believing in the New Orleans Saints. 

    It looked like business as usual at first after the Saints stumbled out of the gates to an 0-2 mark. But in hindsight, losses to the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots aren't anything to be ashamed of given how both teams have played. 

    The Saints have since won four in a row, including going on the road to take down the Carolina Panthers in 34-13 fashion and blowing out the Detroit Lions 52-38. 

    Most recently, the Saints took care of business against the Aaron Rodgers-less Green Bay Packers, 26-17. While far from a perfect performance as Drew Brees threw for one touchdown against two interceptions, rushing for 161 yards and two touchdowns and winning a game they're supposed to win shouldn't be a strike against the Saints. 

    And look at the big picture: The Saints sit alone atop the NFC South and own a win against the closest team, while the Falcons continue to struggle and seem like a distant third. 

    The defense might eventually cause some problems for the Saints. But with a quarterback like Brees and the Saints winning tough games on the road, anything is possible down the stretch and into the playoffs, barring a dramatic change of momentum. 

                    

    Contender to Buy: Pittsburgh Steelers (7-1)

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have arrived. 

    It was fun to point out the Steelers' flaws over the first few weeks of the season. The team almost lost to the Cleveland Browns. It did lose to the Chicago Bears. It then got blown away by the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

    Now? The Steelers have back-to-back wins against the Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, and the former was undefeated at the time. 

    Against the Bengals, Ben Roethlisberger casually threw for two touchdowns against one of the league's better defenses, and Le'Veon Bell cruised to 134 rushing yards.

    As the team's media manager Dom Rinelli illustrated, the Steelers have quickly ascended the ladder on all fronts: 

    Long story short, the Steelers already have wins against the two biggest threats in the AFC North and three overall. The rest of the schedule doesn't look challenging overall, either, the exception being a Week 15 dance with the Patriots. 

    By then, though, the Steelers should be quite comfortable and mostly focusing on staying healthy for the playoffs. The offense looks like it could drop 30 every game right now, and the defense continues to play at a high level, making the Steelers one of the most complete teams in football. 

                         

    Stats courtesy of NFL.com. Odds courtesy of OddsShark

