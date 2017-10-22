Justin Timberlake Announced as Super Bowl LII Halftime Performer

Justin Timberlake Announced as Super Bowl LII Halftime PerformerOctober 22, 2017
The NFL formally announced Sunday that Justin Timberlake will headline the Super Bowl 52 halftime show at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
NFL @NFL
Minnesota. @SuperBowl LII. February 4, 2018. @jtimberlake! #PepsiHalftime #SBLII https://t.co/XreajJiHJu2017-10-23 00:01:41
Timberlake posted a tweet of an announcement video featuring Jimmy Fallon before the NFL confirmed the news:
Justin Timberlake @jtimberlake
I DO have the time. Half the time...#PepsiHalftime #SBLII @Pepsi @NFL @JimmyFallon @FallonTonight https://t.co/4Z4Dz29l3X2017-10-23 00:00:36
Us Weekly first reported Timberlake was "finalizing" a deal to star in the musical spectacle.
The Feb. 4 performance will mark Timberlake's first appearance at the Super Bowl since his infamous 2004 act, when he exposed Janet Jackson's breast in what was later termed a "wardrobe malfunction."
Timberlake also performed at the Super Bowl 35 halftime show in 2001 alongside Aerosmith, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly as part of NSYNC.
The 10-time Grammy Award winner—who is in the process of working on his fifth solo album, according to US Weekly—has yet to divulge any plans regarding guest appearances.
Citing a source, US Weekly reported that, for the time being, there will be "no surprise performers."
