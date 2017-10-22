    Justin Timberlake Announced as Super Bowl LII Halftime Performer

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2017

    Justin Timberlake performs at the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Franklin, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
    Amy Harris/Associated Press

    The NFL formally announced Sunday that Justin Timberlake will headline the Super Bowl 52 halftime show at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. 

    Timberlake posted a tweet of an announcement video featuring Jimmy Fallon before the NFL confirmed the news: 

    Us Weekly first reported Timberlake was "finalizing" a deal to star in the musical spectacle.

    The Feb. 4 performance will mark Timberlake's first appearance at the Super Bowl since his infamous 2004 act, when he exposed Janet Jackson's breast in what was later termed a "wardrobe malfunction." 

    Timberlake also performed at the Super Bowl 35 halftime show in 2001 alongside Aerosmith, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly as part of NSYNC. 

    The 10-time Grammy Award winnerwho is in the process of working on his fifth solo album, according to US Weekly—has yet to divulge any plans regarding guest appearances.

    Citing a source, US Weekly reported that, for the time being, there will be "no surprise performers."

    🔥 Top Videos from Around B/R 🔥

    1. Lefkoe's Locks Week 6

    2. Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview & Prediction for NFL Week 5

    3. Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 4: Send Blake Bortles to the Moon Already

    4. Lefkoe's Locks: Week 3 Gambling Preview and Predictions

    5. Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 3: "Being JJ Watt’s Brother Must Really Suck"

    6. Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview & Prediction for NFL Week 2

    7. Gridiron Heights, Season 2 Ep. 1: 28-3 Jokes for Life

    8. Why Pats' Cooks Is a Fire Fantasy Pick

    9. Bold Predictions for 2017 NFL Season

    10. Will Matt Ryan Be a Top 5 QB in 2017?

    11. Will Marshall Bounce Back for Fantasy Owners in 2017?

    12. Which Overvalued RBs Should You Avoid?

    13. Why You Should Target Kenyan Drake as a Late-Round Sleeper

    14. Which Value QBs Should Fantasy Owners Target Late?

    15. Which NFL Superstar Should You Take #1 in Fantasy Drafts?

    16. Happy Birthday to the Greatest QB of All-Time Tom Brady

    17. From Tries to Touchdowns: Former English Rugby Star Is Set to Take on NFL

    18. Top Storylines to Watch for in NFL Training Camp 2017

    19. Eagles Players Beau Allen and Jason Kelce Surprise Local HS with BBQ

    Right Arrow Icon

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jerry Jones Says Anthem Protests Hurt NFL

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Steelers Move to 5-2 After Beating Bengals

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      Video Play Button
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Matt Miller: Rams Are Best Team in NFC

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Dolphins Fear Cutler Has Cracked Rib

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report