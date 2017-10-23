    2018 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions for Top Prospects After Week 7

    Ryan McCrystalFeatured ColumnistOctober 23, 2017

    Stanford running back Bryce Love (20) runs for a touchdown as Utah defensive back Marquise Blair, right, misses a tackle in the second half during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

    Another week down in the NFL and still no more clarity in the race for the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL draft. 

    The Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers both lost on Sunday afternoon, keeping their winless records intact. 

    To focus on the prospects, rather than debate the potential draft order, for the purposes of this mock draft we'll use the latest Super Bowl odds from OddsShark.com to set the draft order.

       

    1. Cleveland Browns: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

    2. San Francisco 49ers: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

    3. Chicago Bears: Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

    4. New York Jets: Connor Williams, OT, Texas

    5. Indianapolis Colts: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

    6. Los Angeles Chargers: Derwin James, S, Florida State

    7. Miami Dolphins: Bradley Chubb, DE, N.C. State

    8. New York Giants: Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

    9. Baltimore Ravens: Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame

    10. Jacksonville Jaguars: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M

    11. Buffalo Bills: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

    12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Harold Landry, DE/LB, Boston College

    13. Cincinnati Bengals: Martinas Rankin, OT, Mississippi State

    14. Arizona Cardinals: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

    15. Tennessee Titans: Arden Key, DE, LSU

    16. Oakland Raiders: Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas

    17. New Orleans Saints: James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State

    18. Washington Redskins: Sam Darnold, QB, USC

    19. Detroit Lions: Austin Bryant, DE, Clemson

    20. Cleveland Browns (from HOU): Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

    21. Carolina Panthers: Clellin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

    22. Denver Broncos: Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

    23. Los Angeles Rams: Tarvarus McFadden, CB, Florida State

    24. Dallas Cowboys: Vita Vea, DT, Washington

    25. Minnesota Vikings: Mitch Hyatt, OT, Clemson

    26. Green Bay Packers: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

    27. Atlanta Falcons: Armani Watts, FS, Texas A&M

    28. Seattle Seahawks: Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan

    29. Philadelphia Eagles: Billy Price, OL, Ohio State

    30. Buffalo Bills (from KC): Bryce Love, RB, Stanford

    31. Pittsburgh Steelers: Dre'Mont Jones, DL, Ohio State

    32. New England Patriots: Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma

                      

    16. Oakland Raiders: Malik Jefferson

    AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 02: Malik Jefferson #46 of the Texas Longhorns reacts after a tackle in the third quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 2, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty I
    Tim Warner/Getty Images

    Malik Jefferson was among the most highly touted prospects in the nation when he committed to Texas, but his first two years with the Longhorns were a roller-coaster ride. According to CFB Film Room, Jefferson led the team in missed tackles during his freshman year in 2015. 

    Since that rough season, however, Jefferson has shown steady development and appears to be finally reaching his potential in 2017. 

    Bleacher Report's Matt Miller recently praised Jefferson as one of the elite athletes at his position:

    As Miller noted, there are still flaws in Jefferson's game, but his potential puts him in the first-round conversation. And his continued development through his career at Texas should give teams reason to believe he'll continue to improve and reach that high ceiling. 

                        

    20. Cleveland Browns: Derrius Guice

    OXFORD, MS - OCTOBER 21: Derrius Guice #5 of the LSU Tigers runs with the ball as Ken Webster #5 of the Mississippi Rebels defends during the second half of a game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on October 21, 2017 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonatha
    Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

    The Browns rebuilding process is slowly plodding along and, while it hasn't resulted in wins, there has been noticeable progress.

    Through the first two years under this regime, the Browns have invested heavily in the defensive front seven—most notably with Myles Garrett, the No. 1 pick in 2017. The much-improved front seven has given the Browns one of the better run defenses in the league, as they entered Week 7 allowing the second-fewest rushing yards per attempt in the NFL. 

    In 2018, the Browns will likely turn their attention to fixing the offensive side of the ball. UCLA's Josh Rosen is a strong possibility with the No. 1 pick, and they could also target a running back with their second first-round selection, acquired from the Houston Texans. 

    After a slow start to the season due to injuries, Derrius Guice appeared to be back to full strength during LSU's win over Ole Miss on Saturday. He picked up a season-high 276 rushing yards, helping LSU to its third straight victory. 

    Browns running back Isaiah Crowell's contract is up at season's end, which will likely put Guice on the Browns' radar. 

                     

    30. Buffalo Bills: Bryce Love

    PALO ALTO, CA - OCTOBER 14: Bryce Love #20 of the Stanford Cardinal runs with the ball during an NCAA Pac-12 football game against the University of Oregon Ducks on October 14, 2017 at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, California. Oregon defenders are Jale
    David Madison/Getty Images

    Bryce Love didn't waste any time helping Stanford fans forget about Christian McCaffrey, and as his body of work grows, he's starting to catch the attention of the NFL as well. 

    Love isn't a McCaffrey clone—he doesn't produce nearly as much in the passing game—but he does excel as an explosive home run hitter out of the backfield. 

    The Buffalo Bills could be one of the teams interested in Love, potentially as a replacement for LeSean McCoy. 

    The 29-year-old McCoy is still productive for Buffalo, but it's hard to trust a running back once he turns 30. At the very least, the Bills should consider bringing in a running back as an insurance policy behind McCoy. 

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Pats Have Rediscovered Their Nasty Side

      Mike Freeman
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Team Grades for Week 7

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Meet the NFL's Next Great Team

      Mike Tanier
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Judge Rejects NFL's Plea to Speed Up Elliott Hearing

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report