2018 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions for Top Prospects After Week 7

Another week down in the NFL and still no more clarity in the race for the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

The Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers both lost on Sunday afternoon, keeping their winless records intact.

To focus on the prospects, rather than debate the potential draft order, for the purposes of this mock draft we'll use the latest Super Bowl odds from OddsShark.com to set the draft order.

1. Cleveland Browns: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

2. San Francisco 49ers: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

3. Chicago Bears: Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

4. New York Jets: Connor Williams, OT, Texas

5. Indianapolis Colts: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Derwin James, S, Florida State

7. Miami Dolphins: Bradley Chubb, DE, N.C. State

8. New York Giants: Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

9. Baltimore Ravens: Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame

10. Jacksonville Jaguars: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M

11. Buffalo Bills: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Harold Landry, DE/LB, Boston College

13. Cincinnati Bengals: Martinas Rankin, OT, Mississippi State

14. Arizona Cardinals: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

15. Tennessee Titans: Arden Key, DE, LSU

16. Oakland Raiders: Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas

17. New Orleans Saints: James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State

18. Washington Redskins: Sam Darnold, QB, USC

19. Detroit Lions: Austin Bryant, DE, Clemson

20. Cleveland Browns (from HOU): Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

21. Carolina Panthers: Clellin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

22. Denver Broncos: Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

23. Los Angeles Rams: Tarvarus McFadden, CB, Florida State

24. Dallas Cowboys: Vita Vea, DT, Washington

25. Minnesota Vikings: Mitch Hyatt, OT, Clemson

26. Green Bay Packers: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

27. Atlanta Falcons: Armani Watts, FS, Texas A&M

28. Seattle Seahawks: Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan

29. Philadelphia Eagles: Billy Price, OL, Ohio State

30. Buffalo Bills (from KC): Bryce Love, RB, Stanford

31. Pittsburgh Steelers: Dre'Mont Jones, DL, Ohio State

32. New England Patriots: Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma

Malik Jefferson was among the most highly touted prospects in the nation when he committed to Texas, but his first two years with the Longhorns were a roller-coaster ride. According to CFB Film Room, Jefferson led the team in missed tackles during his freshman year in 2015.

Since that rough season, however, Jefferson has shown steady development and appears to be finally reaching his potential in 2017.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller recently praised Jefferson as one of the elite athletes at his position:

As Miller noted, there are still flaws in Jefferson's game, but his potential puts him in the first-round conversation. And his continued development through his career at Texas should give teams reason to believe he'll continue to improve and reach that high ceiling.

20. Cleveland Browns: Derrius Guice

The Browns rebuilding process is slowly plodding along and, while it hasn't resulted in wins, there has been noticeable progress.

Through the first two years under this regime, the Browns have invested heavily in the defensive front seven—most notably with Myles Garrett, the No. 1 pick in 2017. The much-improved front seven has given the Browns one of the better run defenses in the league, as they entered Week 7 allowing the second-fewest rushing yards per attempt in the NFL.

In 2018, the Browns will likely turn their attention to fixing the offensive side of the ball. UCLA's Josh Rosen is a strong possibility with the No. 1 pick, and they could also target a running back with their second first-round selection, acquired from the Houston Texans.

After a slow start to the season due to injuries, Derrius Guice appeared to be back to full strength during LSU's win over Ole Miss on Saturday. He picked up a season-high 276 rushing yards, helping LSU to its third straight victory.

Browns running back Isaiah Crowell's contract is up at season's end, which will likely put Guice on the Browns' radar.

30. Buffalo Bills: Bryce Love

Bryce Love didn't waste any time helping Stanford fans forget about Christian McCaffrey, and as his body of work grows, he's starting to catch the attention of the NFL as well.

Love isn't a McCaffrey clone—he doesn't produce nearly as much in the passing game—but he does excel as an explosive home run hitter out of the backfield.

The Buffalo Bills could be one of the teams interested in Love, potentially as a replacement for LeSean McCoy.

The 29-year-old McCoy is still productive for Buffalo, but it's hard to trust a running back once he turns 30. At the very least, the Bills should consider bringing in a running back as an insurance policy behind McCoy.