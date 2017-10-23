NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Marcell Dareus, Duane Brown and More

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

NFL trades used to be a rarity, but teams are starting to see the value of adding established talent.

The offseason saw big names like wideouts Sammy Watkins and Jermaine Kearse change teams, while the Arizona Cardinals made headlines last week with the acquisition of Adrian Peterson. While there might not be too many more future Hall of Famers on the move, there could be some noteworthy players changing teams in the coming weeks.

Here are some players who could be dealt before the trade deadline on Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. ET.

Marcell Dareus, DT, Buffalo Bills

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

It has been a strange year for Marcell Dareus, who was sent home during the preseason for being late and then missed time due to an ankle injury. As Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported Sunday, the front office also tried trading him before the start of the year but couldn't find a deal.

"The Bills remain quite open to moving the former first-round pick if at all possible, sources said, though that will be a struggle," La Canfora added.

On the plus side, the defensive tackle is coming off what was clearly his best game of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He finished with five tackles, one for loss, while helping hold the Bucs to 2.8 yards per carry.

"I thought Marcell Dareus had a really good week of practice," head coach Sean McDermott said after the game, per Joe Buscaglia of WKBW. "Was really proud of him."

Dareus is only a few years removed from being first-team All-Pro for the Bills and can be a useful player on the Bills defensive line. With Buffalo surprisingly in contention at 4-2, there is no reason to deal away a talent like this if he is healthy and focused.

If the coaching staff doesn't trust him to be a consistent performer, however, this might be a good time to trade him with his stock high.

Hau'oli Kikaha, LB, New Orleans Saints

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

After Hau'oli Kikaha worked his way back from a torn ACL that cost him the entire 2016 season, he has had a tough time finding playing time in New Orleans.

Kikaha had two sacks in the first three games but has otherwise seen limited snaps in the Saints rotation at linebacker.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the linebacker could now be a potential trade target.

Larry Holder of NOLA.com backed up this report based on the team's actions from Sunday:

Nick Underhill of the Advocate confirmed that Kikaha was a healthy scratch.

The 25-year-old still has a lot of upside as a second-round pick in the 2015 draft who had a solid rookie season before getting hurt. He tallied four sacks while earning starts in 11 of his 15 games.

Kikaha still has plenty of upside if he can return to this form, and it would be worth the low draft pick required to get him.

Duane Brown, OT, Houston Texans

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Considering Duane Brown is providing zero value to the Houston Texans this season, it would make sense for the team to want to trade him.

The three-time Pro Bowler has been a holdout since training camp, and the two sides are no closer to coming to an agreement, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. He is one of the better tackles in the game when on the field, but it doesn't help much if he isn't playing.

Florio reported Sunday Brown and Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas could be available in potential trades, although for the first time ever there are question marks about Thomas' health. After playing more than 10,000 consecutive snaps, he was forced to leave Sunday's game early due to a triceps injury, per Tom Withers of the Associated Press.

Thomas provided his own update about his situation after the game:

This leaves Brown as the best player available at the position, assuming the Texans are willing to give up on negotiations. The offensive line has improved without him in recent weeks, especially in helping the rushing attack average 137.7 yards per game. The organization could also use some draft picks to help fill out the roster.

Meanwhile, there are plenty of teams who could use a top-notch tackle. Florio mentioned the Seattle Seahawks as a possibility, while the Denver Broncos are another contender in need of offensive line help.

If someone pulls the trigger on a trade, Brown could be an impact addition for the second half of the season.