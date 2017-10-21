Week 7 NFL Picks: Predictions for Sunday's Games, Odds Guide and Over/Under Tips

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

As if would-be bettors didn't know already, the NFL's Week 7 opener confirmed it won't be an easy task tackling the lines out of Las Vegas.

This applies in all facets, from outright spreads to over/under numbers. Thursday Night Football made this obvious enough when the underdog Oakland Raiders took down the Kansas City Chiefs, handing one of the apparent best teams in the league a second consecutive loss and throwing the AFC wide open.

What happens next is hard to say, though oddsmakers have trotted out lines that have adjusted notably throughout the course of the week.

To help bettors against the house, let's take a look at the full slate before breaking down some key matchups.

NFL Week 7 Schedule, Odds

Arizona at L.A. Rams (-3) | O/U 47.5

Baltimore at Minnesota (-5.5) | O/U 39.5

Carolina (-3) at Chicago | O/U 40.5

Jacksonville (-3.5) at Indianapolis | O/U 44

New Orleans (-4.5) at Green Bay | O/U 48

N.Y. Jets at Miami (-3) | O/U 38.5

Tampa Bay at Buffalo (-3) | O/U 45

Tennessee (-6) at Cleveland | O/U 46.5

Dallas (-6) at San Francisco | O/U 47

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (-5) | O/U 41

Denver at L.A. Chargers (E) | O/U 42

Seattle (-4) at N.Y. Giants | O/U 38.5

Atlanta at New England (-3.5) | O/U 55

Washington at Philadelphia (-4.5) | O/U 48.5

Lefkoe's Locks Week 6 Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview & Prediction for NFL Week 5 Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 4: Send Blake Bortles to the Moon Already Lefkoe's Locks: Week 3 Gambling Preview and Predictions Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 3: "Being JJ Watt’s Brother Must Really Suck" Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview & Prediction for NFL Week 2 Gridiron Heights, Season 2 Ep. 1: 28-3 Jokes for Life Why Pats' Cooks Is a Fire Fantasy Pick Bold Predictions for 2017 NFL Season Will Matt Ryan Be a Top 5 QB in 2017? Will Marshall Bounce Back for Fantasy Owners in 2017? Which Overvalued RBs Should You Avoid? Why You Should Target Kenyan Drake as a Late-Round Sleeper Which Value QBs Should Fantasy Owners Target Late? Which NFL Superstar Should You Take #1 in Fantasy Drafts? Happy Birthday to the Greatest QB of All-Time Tom Brady From Tries to Touchdowns: Former English Rugby Star Is Set to Take on NFL Top Storylines to Watch for in NFL Training Camp 2017 Eagles Players Beau Allen and Jason Kelce Surprise Local HS with BBQ Right Arrow Icon

This line might seem a little off to those who haven't been paying close attention.

It isn't.

Yes, the Baltimore Ravens have a reputation as a quality team lately, and yes, the Minnesota Vikings are a mess under center. But the Vikings are the four-win team this year despite everything while the Ravens float at .500.

These Ravens don't match their reputation in any way shape or form. Joe Flacco looks like a shell of his former self at four touchdowns and eight interceptions, and this isn't a case of oddly tipped passes or mistakes by others skewing the numbers.

It's the same story for a once-proud defense now ranking 30th thanks to coughing up an average of 141.3 rushing yards per game—which opens up the door for a huge rushing day for Vikings backs.

The Vikings lost breakout rookie back Dalvin Cook to injury and mostly haven't had a starter under center, yet Jerick McKinnon has shined over his past two outings, rushing for 164 total yards, adding 81 more through the air and totaling three touchdowns.

Given the fact this goes down in Minnesota and the Ravens have lost three out of their last four, including upsets at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears, it isn't hard to see why a supportive environment and balanced attack will have the Vikings coming out ahead.

Prediction: Vikings 28, Ravens 20

Jacksonville (-3.5) at Indianapolis

Want proof 2017 is weird?

Yet another Jacksonville Jaguars-Indianapolis Colts matchup is one of the easiest picks of a week.

But for the completely opposite reason compared to normal.

The Jaguars are favorites on the road against their AFC South foe, and it's hard to see a reality in which they don't go over the spread, too.

These two-win Colts have some encouraging performances from backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett under their collective belt, yet he's still only sitting on three touchdowns and interceptions while completing less than 60 percent of his passes.

Even those in charge will admit there's no room for mistakes right now.

"We've got to play 60 minutes," Colts coach Chuck Pagano said, according to Stats LLC (via ESPN.com). "It's a recurring thing, I know that. We've got to figure out, obviously, a way to finish games. Our margin for error is minute and we just continue to kill ourselves."

The Jaguars, 3-3, already have 23 sacks and 10 interceptions on the year while allowing just 18.3 points per game. Little has changed offensively with Blake Bortles under center, but the Jaguars also boast a rookie breakout back by the name of Leonard Fournette, who already has 596 yards and six touchdowns.

The ability to fluster a backup and outright control the game flow of this encounter means the Jaguars will achieve a winning record while taking down a rival.

Prediction: Jaguars 24, Colts 17

Seattle (-4) at N.Y. Giants

Here's another reputation-breaking game bettors can lean on to pad the bankroll.

The New York Giants aren't the scary-looking team they used to be, and the signs were there before the team lost both Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall for the season.

Granted, momentum says the Giants are on a rebound after winning their first game of the season in Week 6, a road upset of the Denver Broncos. But we're still talking about a team with an average rushing attack and Eli Manning struggling to stretch the field while averaging 6.63 yards per completion, his lowest number since 2007.

As Pro Football Focus noted recently, Manning is firing the ball off fast but playing it safe:

That sort of approach doesn't normally work against a defense like the one trotted out by the Seattle Seahawks.

As usual, the Seahawks got off to a slow start to the season, losing two of their first three—though dropping games to teams led by Aaron Rodgers and Marcus Mariota, both on the road, makes plenty of sense.

Otherwise, these Seahawks have looked above average besides the offensive trenches while marching to a 3-2 mark, including a road takedown of the Los Angeles Rams their last time out. A defense with five interceptions is only allowing 17.4 points per game, and Russell Wilson has eight touchdowns against three intentions.

This one has a war-of-attrition feel to it, though the host's inability to hit on big plays will provide the wiggle room bettors need to come out ahead.

Prediction: Seahawks 27, Giants 21

Stats courtesy of NFL.com. Odds according to OddsShark.