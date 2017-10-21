Week 7 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Matchups to Exploit and Avoid on Sunday's Schedule

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

For those dissatisfied with their plan B at quarterback after Aaron Rodgers went down with an injury, you can still take advantage of matchups in Week 7. There's also a way to compensate with shrewd moves at other positions.

After a surprising victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, how should fantasy owners handle Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger? Should managers take a look at another mid-tier passer?

Pay attention to running back committees and the ball-carrier that receives the lion's share of rush attempts. There's a rookie tailback emerging in the AFC North that owners should start in their lineups going forward.

How will injuries affect the Monday night matchup between the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles? We'll go through 10 players, splitting five matchups to exploit and avoid in Week 7.

Exploit

1. QB, Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns

2. RB, Jay Ajayi, Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets

3. RB, Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

4. WR, Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Redskins

5. TE, Austin Seferian-Jenkins, New York Jets at Miami Dolphins

Avoid

1. QB, Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

2. RB, Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns

3. WR, Sammy Watkins, Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

4. WR, Tyrell Williams, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos

5. TE, Jordan Reed, Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles

Exploit: RB, Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Running back Joe Mixon's value will increase as the season progresses—pick him up if he's available on the waiver wire.

The Cincinnati Bengals employ a three-man backfield, but Mixon handles the majority workload. He's logged at least 15 rush attempts in the previous three games. The rookie ball-carrier scored his first NFL touchdown before the bye week against a tough Buffalo Bills defense.

The Bengals must attack the Pittsburgh Steelers' No. 23-ranked run defense that allowed six rushing touchdowns in as many contests in order to win the upcoming contest.

Expect Mixon's workload to stabilize at around 15-20 carries per game going forward, which gives him a good chance at reaching paydirt with about 60-70 yards on the ground and a few catches. Fellow early-down tailback Jeremy Hill has been a non-factor since Week 1. He's not a threat to the rookie's production.

Avoid: QB, Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Steelers pulled off a huge win over the Chiefs in Week 6. However, a victory in reality doesn't increase fantasy value.

Pittsburgh's aerial attack didn't live up to its full potential considering all the offensive firepower around Roethlisberger. He accumulated 252 passing yards and threw just one touchdown score in the previous outing. Big Ben hasn't registered multiple scores in a game since Week 2 vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

Roethlisberger will face a tough challenge with the Bengals' No. 2 pass defense in yards allowed at Heinz Field. Cincinnati has surrendered five passing touchdowns in five games, and only Rodgers threw for 300 yards against this unit.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Todd Haley haven't found the antidote to an underperforming offense. Running back Le'Veon Bell will likely drive the engine for this unit in consecutive weeks.

Exploit: WR, Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Redskins

The Redskins have significant injuries within the secondary.

Cornerback Josh Norman broke a rib in a game against the Chiefs in Week 4. He hasn't played since that contest. Fellow perimeter defender Bashaud Breeland suffered an MCL injury against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6.

According to Washington Post reporter Liz Clarke, neither player finished individual drills on Thursday:

Despite the extra day before a Monday Night Football game, it's not a good sign for the Redskins pass defense. If either cornerback suits up, there's a high chance the coaches may restrict snap counts. There's a moderate probability Norman and Breeland miss Week 7.

With or without their starting cornerbacks, the Redskins will have a difficult task in slowing down Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. He's thrown seven touchdown passes and one interception in the two previous games. In this contest, his No. 1 wideout, Alshon Jeffery, would benefit most against a banged-up secondary.