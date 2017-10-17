NFL, NFLPA Release Statement on 'Productive' Social Change, Inequality Meeting

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy released a joint statement Tuesday from the league and NFL Players Association that said they held a meeting to discuss the ongoing protests during the national anthem.

The statement said the two parties "had a productive meeting focused on how we can work together to promote positive social change and address inequality in our communities."

The meeting came after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Oct. 10 that NFL owners were considering a rule that would mandate players stand during the national anthem.

CNN Money's Ahiza Garcia obtained a copy of the letter NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent to all owners, in which he said he'd discuss the issue at the fall league meeting, which began Tuesday:

"Building on many discussions with clubs and players, we have worked to develop a plan that we will review with you at next week's League meeting. This would include such elements as an in-season platform to promote the work of our players on these core issues, and that will help to promote positive change in our country. We want to ensure that any work at the League level is consistent with the work that each club is doing in its own community, and that we dedicate a platform that can enable these initiatives to succeed. Additionally, we will continue the unprecedented dialogue with our players."

ESPN.com's Dan Graziano reported on Tuesday's meeting between "10-12 NFL players, commissioner Roger Goodell and select owners." Graziano added that team owners will focus on the national anthem issues together in a different setting Tuesday.

Graziano spoke to a source who said the desired effect of the discussions between the NFL and NFLPA would be "[giving] players a reason NOT to kneel."

