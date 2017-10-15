Biggest Stories and Best Highlights from NFL Week 6

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The sixth week of the NFL season started off with a bang, as the Philadelphia Eagles—who now have five wins and just one loss—took out the first-place Carolina Panthers on the road in a 28-23 Thursday Night Football victory.

The Eagles-Panthers tilt isn't the only game featuring two winning teams in Week 6, as four other matchups fit that bill.

It should be an exciting slate, and you can find all the notable stories and highlights below.

Injury Report

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers left his matchup with the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter after taking a hard hit from linebacker Anthony Barr.

Rodgers landed hard on his right shoulder. He walked off the field under his own power but was eventually carted off to the locker room for further evaluation.

The Packers provided an update soon after the injury:

Backup Brett Hundley has entered the game at quarterback for Green Bay.

Plays of the Day

Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen showed off his arm as he took a toss from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to tight end Zach Miller in the second quarter, giving the Bears a 9-0 lead:

Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate made some incredible moves after the catch to evade three New Orleans Saints defenders and score a 45-yard touchdown in the first quarter:

After an extra point, the Lions tied the game at seven.

The New York Jets got off to a hot start against the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots thanks in part to this 30-yard pass from quarterback Josh McCown to wideout Jeremy Kerley:

The Jets took a 7-0 lead a few plays later following an Austin Seferian-Jenkins touchdown and ensuing extra point.

Player of the Week: Houston Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson

Why is the rookie quarterback and collegiate national champion the pick for player of the week? Because he can do things like this:

Deshaun Watson is a phenomenal talent who can seemingly evade every rush and still make a play. He's establishing a solid rapport with his receivers (in particular DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller) and is in charge of one of the most exciting offenses in football.

He's set to face the Cleveland Browns, who have struggled against the pass this year (they have allowed the highest quarterback rating in the league). Therefore, Watson could be in line for an exciting and productive afternoon.

Game of the Week: Pittsburgh at Kansas City

The only undefeated team in the league will host a talented but struggling preseason Super Bowl contender.

The 5-0 Kansas City Chiefs have a dynamic playmaker in rookie running back Kareem Hunt, who leads the league in yards from scrimmage by a mile.

On the flip side, the Pittsburgh Steelers have two of the NFL's most talented skill-position players in running back Le'Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown, but the team has sputtered to a 3-2 start and is coming off an ugly 30-9 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Can the Steelers get off the mat and deliver an upset in Kansas City? One thing is clear: This Chiefs team looks like the best in football after five weeks.

Team of the Week: New York Jets

Who could have predicted the New England Patriots, who were picked by many to win this year's Super Bowl, and the New York Jets, who were selected by plenty of folks to finish last, would be tied for first in AFC East at this point?

The surprising Buffalo Bills are also there with them at three wins and two losses, but New York's start is remarkable considering it seemed like 2017 was set to be a lost year.

Granted, the Jets are having trouble scoring (they haven't managed more than 20 points in regulation through five games), and one of their wins came against the winless Cleveland Browns, but might Gang Green be a little better than everyone thought?

We'll find out when quarterback Tom Brady and the high-powered Pats offense rolls into town.

Still to Come: Star Running Backs and Defenses

After accruing 163 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in a win over the New York Giants, Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon will look build off that performance in a road tilt with the Oakland Raiders.

Across the country, two dynamic and young running backs will face off when the Los Angeles Rams' Todd Gurley and the Jacksonville Jaguars' Leonard Fournette take the field. They are ranked second and third respectively, in yards from scrimmage behind the aforementioned Hunt, whose Chiefs face the Steelers at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Sunday Night Football matchup might be an ugly affair, as the New York Giants travel to face the Denver Broncos, who have the NFL's best run defense, per Football Outsiders.

New York looks like it will also have trouble passing considering four key wide receivers (Odell Beckham Jr., Brandon Marshall, Dwayne Harris and Sterling Shepard) suffered injuries last time out and will not play.