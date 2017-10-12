Roger Goodell's Wife, Jane, Uses Secret Twitter Account to Defend Husband, NFL

David Stluka/Associated Press

At this point, who doesn't have a burner account on social media?

A little less than a month after Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant got caught throwing what he thought was anonymous shade on Twitter, the Wall Street Journal's Andrew Beaton discovered Jane Skinner Goodell, the wife of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, uses an anonymous Twitter account to defend her husband and the NFL.

Skinner Goodell confirmed she had set up an account under the name "Jones smith" on Twitter.

"It was a REALLY silly thing to do and done out of frustration—and love," she said, per Beaton. "As a former media member, I'm always bothered when the coverage doesn't provide a complete and accurate picture of a story. I'm also a wife and a mom. I have always passionately defended the hard-working guy I love—and I always will. I just may not use Twitter to do so in the future!"

Skinner Goodell has since deleted the account. Bloomberg's Kim Bhasin shared an image in which she criticized an article about the increasing number of player protests by ESPN.com's Don Van Natta Jr. and Seth Wickersham:

According to Beaton, the official Twitter account for Pro Football Talk was Skinner Goodell's "most frequent sparring partner." In one instance, she took issue with Pro Football Talk tweeting the impetus was on Goodell to resolve the ongoing issues with player protests.

"Please do better reporting," Skinner Goodell replied back on Twitter. "He is already doing this. You are behind."

Those seeking anonymity can often find it on social media. However, maintaining a burner account is becoming increasingly hard for those in the spotlight, something to which Durant and Skinner Goodell can attest.