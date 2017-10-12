NFL, Cowboys, Patriots, Raiders, Steelers Donate to Mexico City Earthquake Aid

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The NFL Foundation and four NFL teams are providing a donation of $250,000 to aid earthquake relief efforts in Mexico City.

Per an official release from the NFL, the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Oakland Raiders and the NFL Foundation donated $200,000 to Fundacion Banorte, and the Dallas Cowboys gave $50,000 to the Salvation Army to help its relief efforts in Mexico City.

A 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit central Mexico on Sept. 19. CNN noted at least 216 people died in Mexico City and the states of Puebla, Mexico and Morelos.

The earthquake also resulted in the collapse of buildings, and rescuers attempted to save some of the people trapped under rubble and debris.

It came less than two weeks after an 8.1-magnitude earthquake hit off Mexico's southern coast and could be felt in Mexico City and Guatemala City, per CNN.

The Raiders and Patriots are scheduled to play Nov. 19 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. It's the second straight year the NFL will play a regular-season game in Mexico City; the Raiders defeated the Houston Texans 27-20 on Nov. 21, 2016.