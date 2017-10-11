NFLPA Releases Statement Discussing Roger Goodell's Policy on Anthem

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The NFL Players Association released a statement Wednesday announcing executive director DeMaurice Smith and some players will be present at the owners' meetings in Conrad, New York, next week to discuss the league's policy on the national anthem.

Here is the full statement:

"Commissioner Roger Goodell reached out to NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith today and both he and player leadership will attend the League meetings next week. There has been no change in the current policy regarding the anthem. The agenda will be a continuation of how to make progress on the important social issues that players have vocalized. Everyone who is part of our NFL community has a tremendous respect for our country, our flag, our anthem and our military, and we are coming together to deal with these issues in a civil and constructive way."

On Tuesday, CNN Money's Ahiza Garcia obtained a copy of a memo NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent to all 32 team owners about possible changes to the policy regarding players and the national anthem.

"Like many of our fans, we believe that everyone should stand for the national anthem," Goodell wrote. "It is an important moment in our game. We want to honor our flag and our country, and our fans expect that of us."

Goodell also wrote, "the controversy over the anthem is a barrier to having honest conversations and making real progress on the underlying issues."

President Donald Trump said during a rally in Alabama last month he would like to see NFL owners fire their players if they tried to protest social injustice by taking a knee during the national anthem before games.

Many players around the league have protested silently during the anthem, with the most common forms of protest being a raised fist or taking a knee.

The fall owners' meetings are scheduled for Oct. 17-18.