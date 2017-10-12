NFL TV Schedule 2017: Week 6 Coverage Map Listings For Every Game

Morry Gash/Associated Press

If Week 5 of the 2017 NFL season felt like a schedule full of too-close-to-predict games, Week 6 is packed with potential blowouts.

Many of the games have no line or an even line heading into Week 6, but of the teams that are favored, many are by more than a touchdown, such as the Houston Texans (-10.5), Atlanta Falcons (-9), New England Patriots (-9.5), Washington (-9) and the Denver Broncos (-9).

While a hard-fought, down-to-the-wire game is always the best possible NFL product, blowouts can be fun to watch, too—especially when your favorite team is on the right side of the result.

Let's take a closer look at the games on the slate in Week 6, starting with this week's coverage map, courtesy of 506 sports:

The full schedule, odds and predictions are below. (Predicted winners are noted in italics.) Note that the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks are on a bye in Week 6.

NFL Week 6 TV Schedule and Predictions

Thursday, Oct. 12

Philadelphia at Carolina (-3): 8:25 p.m., CBS

Sunday, Oct. 15

Chicago at Baltimore (-6.5): 1 p.m., Fox

Cleveland at Houston (-10.5): 1 p.m., CBS

Detroit at New Orleans (-3): 1 p.m., Fox

Green Bay (-4) at Minnesota: 1 p.m., Fox

Miami at Atlanta (-9): 1 p.m., CBS

New England (-9.5) at N.Y. Jets: 1 p.m., CBS

San Francisco at Washington (-9): 1 p.m., Fox

L.A. Rams at Jacksonville (even): 4:05 p.m., Fox

Tampa Bay at Arizona (even): 4:05 p.m., Fox

L.A. Chargers at Oakland (no line): 4:25 p.m., CBS

Pittsburgh at Kansas City (no line): 4:25 p.m., CBS

N.Y. Giants at Denver (-9): 8:30 p.m., NBC

Monday, Oct. 16

Indianapolis at Tennessee (no line): 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Must-Watch Matchups

Eagles at Panthers

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Heading into Week 6, the Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Pathers are both 4-1 and are both leading their respective divisions.

Something's got to give, though, and this matchup between two NFC heavyweights could have long-lasting playoff implications.

In terms of must-watch TV, this pairing should be a classic showdown between a high-powered offense in the Eagles and a stout defense in the Panthers.

Philadelphia's offense is third in the NFL in total yardage and tied for sixth in scoring, thanks largely to the efforts of second-year quarterback Carson Wentz and his ability to utilize his weapons, whether it's tight end Zach Ertz, wideout Alshon Jeffery or running back LeGarrette Blount.

But Carolina can theoretically stop any of those weapons, or anything else Wentz and his offense tries to throw at the Panthers. They are ninth in points allowed and third in total yardage allowed.

Packers at Vikings

Tom Dahlin/Getty Images

At 4-1, the Green Bay Packers hold the lead in the NFC North, and while it's not out of the question that the Minnesota Vikings could challenge them for the division lead this season, that endeavor seems more up the Detroit Lions' alley.

Still, division games are always tricky, and the Packers are only four-point favorites over the Vikings heading into Week 6.

Certainly, the Packers can breathe a little easier knowing that they won't have to worry about Minnesota's Dalvin Cook.

But the Vikings still have plenty of pass-catchers who could wreak havoc on Green Bay's defense in Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs and Kyle Rudolph.

While the Packers have won some of their games in spectacular fashion this season—victories over the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys come to mind—they're not necessarily putting opponents away. And they're certainly not doing so early.

If Minnesota can carry a lead into halftime, it will force Aaron Rodgers to have to come out and create magic yet again.

Rams at Jaguars

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Is this game a Super Bowl LII preview?

Jokes aside (kind of), these two teams are near the top of their respective conferences.

The Los Angeles Rams have one of the most prolific offenses in the league this season, while the Jacksonville Jaguars have been wreaking havoc on defense, including forcing Ben Roethlisberger into five interceptions in Week 5.

While the Rams offense may be high-powered, it's also extremely young and it's still forming its identity. The Jaguars can certainly take advantage of that on defense, especially when it comes to trying to limit Jared Goff's downfield ability.

Jacksonville can take a cue from the Rams' performance against the Seahawks, a game in which L.A. was favored but ultimately fell short as the offense sputtered.

Todd Gurley only rushed for 43 yards on 14 carries, and the Rams are usually so good at using their run game to set up their passing game.

If Los Angeles wants to prove its worthiness to take the NFC West crown outright, Jacksonville is a crucial test.

Odds courtesy of OddsShark and current as of Oct. 11.