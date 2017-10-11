Leonard Fournette Compiles Numerous Scoring Accolades in Sunday's Victory

Justin Berl/Getty Images

Leonard Fournette's 181-yard-and-two-touchdown performance in Sunday's 30-9 road victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers was a historic game for the rookie, as he became the youngest player (22 years, 263 days) to ever score a rushing touchdown of 90 yards or more, per NFL Communications.

In addition to the aforementioned achievement, the LSU product also became just the fifth rookie in league history to score at least one touchdown in each of his team's first five games of the season. Those that accomplished this before him were the New England Patriots' Robert Edwards (1998), the Buffalo Bills' Joe Cribbs (1980), the Baltimore Colts' Alan Ameche (1955), and the Green Bay Packers' Billy Howton (1952).

Despite being just five games into the 2017 season, Fournette has established himself as the centerpiece of the 3-2 Jacksonville Jaguars offense. Through five games he's amassed 466 rushing yards and scored six touchdowns, five of which came on the ground.

Sunday's tremendous showing helped boost Fournette's productivity as well. While he entered the game averaging a subpar 3.5 yards per carry, Fournette elevated that figure to 4.3 yards per carry by the end of the day.

Fournette has become a fixture of the Jaguars' passing game as well, ranking third on the team with 128 receiving yards behind just the likes of Allen Hurns (207 yards) and Marqise Lee (208 yards).

Fournette will have the chance to continue his sound rookie season Sunday when the Jaguars face a porous Los Angeles Rams defense that has allowed seven rushing touchdowns and 133.6 rushing yards per game so far this season.