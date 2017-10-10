Roger Goodell Tells Owners Plan for Anthem Will Be Reviewed at League Meeting

Steven Senne/Associated Press

CNN Money's Ahiza Garcia obtained a copy of the memo sent to all 30 NFL teams from league commissioner Roger Goodell regarding the wave of protests during the national anthem.

Goodell wrote the issue is "is threatening to erode the unifying power of our game and is now dividing us and our players from many fans across the country." He added the NFL spoke with players and the NFL Players Association about the protests and will address the topic with owners at the fall league meeting, which begins Oct. 17:

"Building on many discussions with clubs and players, we have worked to develop a plan that we will review with you at next week’s League meeting. This would include such elements as an in-season platform to promote the work of our players on these core issues, and that will help to promote positive change in our country. We want to ensure that any work at the League level is consistent with the work that each club is doing in its own community, and that we dedicate a platform that can enable these initiatives to succeed. Additionally, we will continue the unprecedented dialogue with our players."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the NFL confirmed owners plan to propose a rule mandating players stand during "The Star-Spangled Banner" before games.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began the movement last year when he began kneeling during the national anthem in order to draw attention to police brutality and racial injustice. Many NFL players have followed in Kaepernick's footsteps by either sitting, kneeling or raising a fist when the anthem plays.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Sunday night he'd refuse to play any Cowboys player who didn't stand for the anthem.

"We cannot in any way give the implication that we tolerate disrespecting the flag," Jones said, according to the Dallas Morning News' Brandon George. "We know that there is a serious debate in this country about those issues, but there is no question in my mind, that the [NFL] and the Dallas Cowboys are going to stand up for the flag."

Jones elaborated on his position with ESPN's Chris Mortensen:

The Sun Sentinel's Chris Perkins reported Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase instituted a rule for his team that any players who don't wish to stand for the anthem are required to remain in the locker room or tunnel.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said that U.S. President Donald Trump changed the spirit of the protests when he waded into the issue. In a pair of tweets, Trump said NFL players who don't stand for the anthem should be "fired."

"[Trump's] changed that whole paradigm of what protest is," Ross said. "And I think it's incumbent upon the players today, because of how the public is looking at it, to really stand and really salute the flag."

Deadspin's Diana Moskovitz reported the NFL amended its game operations manual regarding the national anthem. Whereas the manual said in 2014 that any player who wasn't on the field for the anthem risked "disciplinary action from the league office," the updated manual specifies failure to appear for the anthem could lead to "fines, suspensions, and/or the forfeiture of draft choice(s) for violation of the above, including first offenses."