    Donald Trump Rips NFL's 'Massive Tax Breaks,' Calls for Law Change Amid Protests

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 10, 2017

    President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing with Senior Military leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. Sitting on the left is Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
    Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press

    President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday morning regarding the NFL and the tax breaks it receives.

    Trump called for the league to no longer receive tax breaks due to the fact that some players protest during the national anthem:

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

