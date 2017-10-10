Donald Trump Rips NFL's 'Massive Tax Breaks,' Calls for Law Change Amid Protests

Donald Trump Rips NFL's 'Massive Tax Breaks,' Calls for Law Change Amid ProtestsOctober 10, 2017
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press
President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday morning regarding the NFL and the tax breaks it receives.
Trump called for the league to no longer receive tax breaks due to the fact that some players protest during the national anthem:
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump
Why is the NFL getting massive tax breaks while at the same time disrespecting our Anthem, Flag and Country? Change tax law!2017-10-10 10:13:47
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.