    Michael Smith Reportedly Sitting out SportsCenter After Jemele Hill's Suspension

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 9, 2017

    OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 12: Michael Smith and Jemele Hill chats of the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Golden State Warriors during Game Five of the 2017 NBA Finals on June 12, 2017 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Bruce Yeung/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Bruce Yeung/Getty Images

    Jemele Hill reportedly won't be the only missing SC6 host during Monday's show. 

    According to Tony Maglio of TheWrap, Hill's co-anchor, Michael Smith, reached a "mutual" agreement with the network that will see him miss the 6 p.m. ET edition of SportsCenter.

    This comes after ESPN previously announced Monday that Hill was "suspended for two weeks for a second violation of our social media guidelines."

    Maglio said ESPN suspended Hill after the anchor suggested fans boycott advertisers after Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said his players would be benched if they elected to protest racial inequality and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem.

    Hill explained her position on Twitter:

    The ESPN announcement said it was Hill's second violation in a reference to a September incident when she called President Donald Trump a white supremacist in a tweet. ESPN issued a statement at the time and called Hill's actions "inappropriate."

    The headlines didn't stop there, as White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called Hill's tweet calling Trump a white supremacist a "fireable offense," per CNN.

