MLB Prospect Bubba Derby Discusses Protecting 2 Girls During Las Vegas Shooting

Ronda Churchill/Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers minor leaguer Bubba Derby helped to protect two women during the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday in Las Vegas that ended when a shooter opened fire on the crowd from the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

Speaking to TMZ Sports about the shooting, Derby said he "ended up kinda covering two girls that we had met" at the festival.

"We were just trying to cover from any kind of fire coming around," he said. "You could hear the bullets ricochet off the ground. We were on the grass area, so you could kinda hear them hitting the grass and hitting the stage."

According to CNN.com, the attack in Las Vegas is the deadliest mass shooting in United States history with at least 59 people killed and at least 527 people injured.

During a conference call Monday (via Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel), Derby said "the first thing I did was look for my family" and that he "tried to get as low to the ground as possible" when the shooting started.

A 23-year-old right-handed pitcher, Derby was a sixth-round pick by the Oakland Athletics in 2015. He was traded to the Brewers in February 2016 as part of a package for outfielder Khris Davis.