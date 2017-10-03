Ben Roethlisberger: Antonio Brown 'Temper Tantrum' Is Unneeded 'Distraction'

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger did not like the sideline outburst from wide receiver Antonio Brown during Sunday's 26-9 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Roethlisberger told 93.7 The Fan's The Cook and Poni Show (via CBS Pittsburgh) that Brown's "temper tantrum" was "a distraction that none of us really need.”

"He (Brown) got upset because he was open, which I can understand, sometimes that happens…it's not like I intentionally missed him, it's not like I intentionally didn't throw it to him," he said.

Roethlisberger missed a third-down pass to Le'Veon Bell in the second quarter, but the CBS replay showed Brown running down the middle of the field with no defenders around him.

Brown blew up on the sideline, flipping a Gatorade cooler and shouting at coaches to express his frustration. After the game, the All-Pro wideout told reporters he had "no regrets" about the outburst.

Roethlisberger had a very different response to Brown's situation immediately after the game Sunday.

"[Brown] is a playmaker, and he is very passionate," he said, via the Ravens' official website. "He feels he has to do everything he can to help us win. We're fine now. Sometimes, there just aren't enough footballs to go around."

The Steelers are off to a 3-1 start this season, leading the AFC North. Brown remains Roethlisberger's favorite receiver with 45 targets, 30 receptions and 388 yards through four games.