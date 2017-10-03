Aaron Judge Finishes with MLB's Most Popular Jersey of 2017 Season

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that New York Yankees rookie slugger Aaron Judge topped the league in jersey sales during the 2017 season.

The MLB tweeted a rundown of the top 10 in terms of jersey sales with Judge beating out a pair of Chicago Cubs in third baseman Kris Bryant and first baseman Anthony Rizzo:

Judge set a new MLB rookie record in 2017 by clubbing 52 home runs.

In addition to his 52 homers, Judge produced an impressive slash line of .284/.422/.627. He also drove in 114 runs, scored 128, walked 127 times and struck out 208.

Judge led the American League in home runs, runs, walks and strikeouts and set a number of team records over the course of a historic and roller-coaster-esque season.

After a dominant first half and an incredible performance en route to winning the Home Run Derby, Judge slumped for two months before regaining his form in September with 15 home runs and 32 RBI.

Judge struck out more in a single season than anyone in Yankees history, but he also broke Babe Ruth's record for most home runs at home with 33.

The 6'7", 282-pound right fielder is the clear choice for AL Rookie of the Year and appears to be part of a two-horse race with Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve for AL MVP honors.

Judge can add to what has already been a magical season Tuesday night if he can help the Yanks get past the Minnesota Twins in the AL Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium.