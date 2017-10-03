Final 2017 MLB Awards Race Odds for MVP, Cy Young, ROY and More

0 of 10

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Game 162 is in the rearview, and the MLB postseason is upon us.

As we plunge into baseball's annual October tournament—which kicks off Tuesday—let's check in with a final round of odds for the major regular-season awards in each league: Comeback Player of the Year, Manager of the Year, Rookie of the Year and the Cy Young and MVP Awards.

In some cases, such as National League and American League Rookie of the Year, the calls were easy. In others, such as National League and American League MVP, the voting should be close and possibly controversial.

Odds were generated by Bleacher Report; other oddsmakers may differ. And remember, this is who we think will win, not necessarily who we think should win.