NFL Predictions Week 4: Fantasy Projections and Guide to Latest Vegas Odds

Remarkably, seven Week 4 matchups will feature games wherein both teams have winning records. This is after a week in which only one such contest took place—the Atlanta Falcons' 30-26 win over the Detroit Lions.

Week 3 was one of the most exciting gameweeks of football in some time. Can Week 4 live up to the billing? On paper, at least, it just might.

Here's a look at some Week 4 fantasy football projections, as well as odds and predictions for each game. All projections are based off Yahoo points-per-reception leagues, and all odds are according to OddsShark.

Week 4 Fantasy Projections

Top 10 Quarterbacks

1. Marcus Mariota (Tennessee Titans) at Houston Texans: 225 passing yards, 1 INT, 50 rushing yards, 2 passing TD, 1 rushing TD (29 points)

2. Tom Brady (New England Patriots) vs. Carolina Panthers: 300 passing yards, 3 TD (24 points)

3. Tyrod Taylor (Buffalo Bills) at Atlanta Falcons: 225 passing yards, 60 rushing yards, 1 passing TD, 1 rushing TD (25 points)

4. Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) vs. Los Angeles Rams: 225 passing yards, 50 rushing yards, 1 passing TD, 1 rushing TD (24 points)

5. Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints) vs. Miami Dolphins (in London): 300 passing yards, 3 TD, 1 INT (23 points)

6. Eli Manning (New York Giants) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 350 passing yards, 3 TD, 1 INT (23 points)

7. Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Indianapolis Colts: 225 passing yards, 2 TD, 40 rushing yards (21 points)

8. Deshaun Watson (Houston Texans) vs. Tennessee Titans: 200 passing yards, 1 INT, 30 rushing yards, 1 passing TD, 1 rushing TD (20 points)

9. Jared Goff (Los Angeles Rams) at Dallas Cowboys: 275 passing yards, 2 TD, 1 INT (20 points)

10. Alex Smith (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Washington Redskins: 275 passing yards, 2 TD (19 points)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor could be in line for a big day against the Atlanta Falcons.

If Atlanta, which has one of the best offenses in the league, jumps out to an early lead, then Taylor could be called upon to keep the game alive with his running ability. That's in addition to a ton of passes to running back LeSean McCoy, tight end Charles Clay and others.

Top 10 Running Backs

1. Kareem Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Washington Redskins: 100 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 2 TD (32 points)

2. Dalvin Cook (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Detroit Lions: 130 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 40 receiving yards, 1 TD (27 points)

3. Todd Gurley (Los Angeles Rams) at Dallas Cowboys: 70 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (24 points)

4. LeSean McCoy (Buffalo Bills) at Atlanta Falcons: 60 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (22 points)

5. Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys) vs. Los Angeles Rams: 100 rushing yards, 3 receptions, 40 receiving yards, 1 TD (23 points)

6. Leonard Fournette (Jacksonville Jaguars) at New York Jets: 100 rushing yards, 3 receptions, 30 receiving yards, 1 TD (22 points)

7. Jay Ajayi (Miami Dolphins) vs. New Orleans Saints (in London): 120 rushing yards, 2 TD (24 points)

8. Devonta Freeman (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Buffalo Bills: 80 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (23 points)

9. Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers) at New England Patriots: 30 rushing yards, 7 receptions, 70 receiving yards, 1 TD (23 points)

10. Carlos Hyde (San Francisco 49ers) vs. Arizona Cardinals: 70 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 40 receiving yards, 1 TD (21 points)

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey caught nine passes for 101 yards in Week 3 during a game wherein his team was largely playing catch-up all game. Against the New England Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady, that could be the case yet again.

Therefore, McCaffrey could be busy in the pass game as he racks up short receptions and potentially breaks one for a touchdown.

Top 10 Wide Receivers

1. A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals) at Cleveland Browns: 9 receptions, 120 receiving yards, 1 TD (27 points)

2. Larry Fitzgerald (Arizona Cardinals) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 10 receptions, 110 receiving yards, 1 TD (27 points)

3. Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) vs. Miami Dolphins (in London): 9 receptions, 100 receiving yards, 1 TD (25 points)

4. Doug Baldwin (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Indianapolis Colts: 8 receptions, 100 receiving yards, 1 TD (24 points)

5. Antonio Brown (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Baltimore Ravens: 8 receptions, 100 receiving yards, 1 TD (24 points)

6. DeAndre Hopkins (Houston Texans) vs. Tennessee Titans: 8 receptions, 90 receiving yards, 1 TD (23 points)

7. Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Buffalo Bills: 7 receptions, 90 receiving yards, 1 TD (22 points)

8. Odell Beckham Jr. (New York Giants) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 6 receptions, 90 receiving yards, 1 TD (21 points)

9. Demaryius Thomas (Denver Broncos) vs. Oakland Raiders: 7 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (21 points)

10. DeVante Parker (Miami Dolphins) vs. New Orleans Saints (in London): 6 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (20 points)

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson looked fantastic in a 36-33 loss to the New England Patriots, as he threw for 301 yards and a couple touchdowns.

As long as Watson continues his rapid development, Texans No. 1 wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins should be the beneficiary. At some point, he'll have a breakout game with numbers akin to those he put up earlier in his career. It's possible we could see that Sunday.

Top 10 Tight Ends

1. Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots) vs. Carolina Panthers: 8 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (22 points)

2. Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Washington Redskins: 7 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (21 points)

3. Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles) at Los Angeles Chargers: 7 receptions, 70 receiving yards, 1 TD (20 points)

4. Jason Witten (Dallas Cowboys) vs. Los Angeles Rams: 5 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (16 points)

5. Delanie Walker (Tennessee Titans) at Houston Texans: 4 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (16 points)

6. Coby Fleener (New Orleans Saints) vs. Miami Dolphins (in London): 4 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (15 points)

7. Jared Cook (Oakland Raiders) at Denver Broncos: 5 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (16 points)

8. Evan Engram (New York Giants) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 4 receptions, 40 receiving yards, 1 TD (14 points)

9. Kyle Rudolph (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Detroit Lions: 4 receptions, 40 receiving yards, 1 TD (14 points)

10. Jimmy Graham (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Indianapolis Colts: 3 receptions, 30 receiving yards, 1 TD (12 points)

During the televised Fox broadcast of the New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles game, it was noted Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz considers tight end Zach Ertz his "security blanket."

It's evident after three games that Wentz and Ertz have an excellent rapport, and it's also clear the connection should be a problem for opposing defenses every week. Ertz should do well again Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Top 10 Kickers

1. Wil Lutz (New Orleans Saints) vs. Miami Dolphins (in London): 3 FG (40-49), 3 PAT (15 points)

2. Harrison Butker (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Washington Redskins: 3 FG (40-49), 2 PAT (14 points)

3. Dan Bailey (Dallas Cowboys) vs. Los Angeles Rams: 2 FG (40-49), 3 PAT (11 points)

4. Justin Tucker (Baltimore Ravens) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: 2 FG (50-plus), 1 PAT (11 points)

5. Brandon McManus (Denver Broncos) vs. Oakland Raiders: 1 FG (39-and-under), 1 FG (40-49), 3 PAT (10 points)

6. Stephen Gostkowski (New England Patriots) vs. Carolina Panthers: 2 FG (39-and-under), 3 PAT (9 points)

7. Cody Parkey (Miami Dolphins) vs. New Orleans Saints (in London): 1 FG (40-49), 1 FG (39-and-under), 2 PAT (9 points)

8. Phil Dawson (Arizona Cardinals) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 1 FG (40-49), 3 PAT (7 points)

9. Giorgio Tavecchio (Oakland Raiders) at Denver Broncos: 1 FG (40-49), 2 PAT (6 points)

10. Chris Boswell (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Baltimore Ravens: 1 FG (40-49), 2 PAT (6 points)

Dallas Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey could be busy on Sunday, as the matchup with the Los Angeles Rams has the potential to be a shootout. It also helps Bailey that he's kicking in the cozy indoor confines of AT&T Stadium. Look for him to be one of the high scorers at his position in Week 4.

Top 10 Defense/Special Teams Units

1. Jacksonville Jaguars (at New York Jets): 3 INT, 4 sacks, 1-6 PA (17 points)

2. Arizona Cardinals (vs. San Francisco 49ers): 3 sacks, 3 INT, 7-13 PA (13 points)

3. Cincinnati Bengals (at Cleveland Browns): 3 INT, 2 sack, 7-13 PA (11 points)

4. Seattle Seahawks (vs. Indianapolis Colts): 1 sack, 3 INT, 7-13 PA (11 points)

5. Pittsburgh Steelers (at Baltimore Ravens): 2 INT, 3 sacks, 7-13 PA (11 points)

6. Minnesota Vikings (vs. Detroit Lions): 2 INT, 2 sacks, 7-13 PA (10 points)

7. New York Giants (at Tampa Bay Buccaneers): 3 sacks, 2 INT, 14-20 PA (8 points)

8. Cincinnati Bengals (at Cleveland Browns): 2 INT, 1 sack, 7-13 PA (8 points)

9. Minnesota Vikings (vs. Detroit Lions): 2 INT, 1 sack, 7-13 PA (8 points)

10. Baltimore Ravens (vs. Pittsburgh Steelers): 2 sacks, 2 INT, 14-20 PA (7 points)

The Cincinnati Bengals could have a big day against the Cleveland Browns.

Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer has thrown seven interceptions in three games. He's shown a ton of promise and poise for a rookie and could definitely become one of the better signal-callers in the league someday, but he's learning on the job.

The Bengals could take advantage and pick him off a few times.

Week 4 Odds and Predictions

New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins (in London)

Date and Time: Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Saints -3, 50.5 O/U

The New Orleans Saints offense looked fantastic against a good Carolina Panthers defense in Week 3, as everyone and everything was firing on all cylinders.

Look for them to continue that momentum against a Miami Dolphins team that just laid an egg against the New York Jets.

Pick: New Orleans 30, Miami 20

Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots

Date and Time: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Patriots -9, 49 O/U

Although the Panthers offense has sputtered to start the year, they should be able to get something going against the Patriots, who have given up 95 points in three games.

But Pats quarterback Brady looks invincible after throwing eight touchdown passes in two games. He'll be the difference once again in a Pats win.

Pick: New England 27, Carolina 20

Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys

Date and Time: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Cowboys -6, 49 O/U

The addition of left tackle Andrew Whitworth to the Los Angeles Rams offensive line has clearly paid dividends, as his leadership and skill set have led to a revamped unit up front that has done a great job protecting quarterback Jared Goff.

The offense will do well, but the Dallas Cowboys rushing attack will simply be too much for a Rams run defense that has been hit or miss so far.

Pick: Dallas 27, Los Angeles 24

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings

Date and Time: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Minnesota -1.5, 43 O/U

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum struggled in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he looked like a completely different signal-caller in Week 3, when he dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

If he's anything close to his Week 3 form, then the Vikings should come away with a home win. Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook could also be in line for a big game.

Pick: Minnesota 17, Detroit 10

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

Date and Time: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Titans -2.5, 43.5 O/U

The Tennessee Titans have weathered an early scheduling storm, as they've played two preseason playoff picks (the Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks) and another team with a great defense who could join the postseason party (the Jacksonville Jaguars).

If the Titans' excellent offensive line can stop the Texans pass rush, they should be able to execute on offense and win with tough running and short passes.

Pick: Tennessee 28, Houston 20

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets

Date and Time: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Jaguars -3, 38 O/U

The ugliest game of the week will occur in the Meadowlands, as each team may struggle to hit double digits.

The differences here will be the tough running of Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, who will help Jacksonville control the time of possession, and the Jags' shutdown secondary, which should prevent New York's aerial attack from taking off.

Pick: Jacksonville 16, New York Jets 9

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Date and Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Bengals -3, 41 O/U

In Week 3, Indianapolis Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton caught five passes for 145 yards and a touchdown in the first half against a Cleveland Browns secondary that left him wide open.

Therefore, it's hard to see Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green having anything but a big day while leading his team to a victory.

Pick: Cincinnati 24, Cleveland 10

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

Date and Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Steelers -3, 42 O/U

The Pittsburgh Steelers have not looked good on the road this year, barely beating the winless Cleveland Browns and losing to the 1-2 Chicago Bears in overtime.

But the Ravens looked even worse in Week 3, recording a 44-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Give the slight edge to the Steelers in a close win.

Pick: Pittsburgh 17, Baltimore 13

Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons

Date and Time: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Falcons -8, 48.5 O/U

This game will be much closer than the spread indicates. The Bills are for real thanks to a stout defense that is much improved from last season. Also, Buffalo quarterback Taylor is an underrated player. When he finally lands on the same page as his new receivers, the Bills offense could be dangerous.

But it's hard to bet against the undefeated Atlanta to lose outright at home. The pick here is that Buffalo covers, though.

Pick: Atlanta 24, Buffalo 21

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date and Time: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Buccaneers -3, 44.5 O/U

The New York Giants running game has struggled all season, but the passing attack finally rounded into form last time out.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense is banged-up, and Giants quarterback Eli Manning may throw for close to 50 times on it to lead New York to victory.

Pick: New York Giants 24, Tampa Bay 17

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Chargers

Date and Time: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Chargers -2.5, 48 O/U

Look for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen to have a big game catching slant pass after slant pass over the middle of the field against an Eagles defense that looked vulnerable at that spot in Week 3.

Allen will lead methodical drives down the field on offense. On defense, look for edge-rusher Joey Bosa to make a few big plays.

Pick: Los Angeles Chargers 24, Philadelphia Eagles 21

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

Date and Time: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Cardinals -6.5, 44.5 O/U

This is a potential trap game for the Arizona Cardinals against the winless San Francisco 49ers, but the Cards have a big weapon in wideout Larry Fitzgerald, who might put up 10-plus catches and 100-plus yards for the second straight week. No one on the 49ers can single-handedly stop him.

Pick: Arizona 24, San Francisco 10

Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos

Date and Time: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Broncos -3, 46 O/U

This doesn't look like a good matchup for Oakland on paper. The Raiders might struggle to run against the stout Denver Broncos defense, and passing on the Denver cornerbacks will be difficult as well.

If the Broncos are able to prevent Raiders edge-rusher Khalil Mack from nearly single-handedly winning the game, they should come away with the victory.

Pick: Denver 27, Oakland 17

Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks

Date and Time: Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Seahawks -13, 41.5 O/U

The Indianapolis Colts looked impressive in a 31-28 win against the Cleveland Browns at home last time out, but on Sunday they travel to face a Seattle Seahawks team hungry for a victory after a tough loss to the Tennessee Titans.

The Colts are walking into a lion's den in CenturyLink Field and will struggle to score.

Pick: Seattle 24, Indianapolis 7

Washington Redskins at Kansas City Chiefs

Date and Time: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Chiefs -7, 49.5 O/U

Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt looks like the best offensive skill player in the league after three gameweeks. Washington's defense has been tough, but it won't be able to stop Hunt in a competitive game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Pick: Kansas City 27, Washington 17