OJ Simpson Not Welcome to Live in Florida After Prison Release, Says State AG

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said Friday that O.J. Simpson is not welcome to relocate to Florida once he's released from Lovelock Correctional Center on parole.

According to the Palm Beach Post's Hannah Winston, Bondi wrote a letter to the Las Vegas Department of Corrections and asked it to "immediately notify all appropriate authorities" that the state would be opposed to his return.



"Floridians are well aware of Mr. Simpson’s background, his wanton disregard for the lives of others, and of his scofflaw attitude with respect to the heinous acts for which he has been found civilly liable," Bondi wrote, per Winston. "The specter of his residing in comfort in Florida should not be an option."

At his parole hearing in July, Simpson, 70, told Nevada's parole board that he wanted to move back to the Sunshine State after first arriving in 1999, per the Miami Herald's Elizabeth Koh.

Winston added that if Simpson is ultimately allowed to live in Florida upon his release, Bondi asked for him to be supervised closely with an electronic monitoring bracelet and to be tested for drugs regularly, among other conditions.

Simpson, who was granted parole in July after he served nine years of a 33-year sentence on armed robbery and kidnapping charges, could reportedly be released as soon as Monday.

According to the Associated Press (via NBC News), Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Keast said Wednesday that the process of releasing Simpson has been initiated but still needs to be finalized.