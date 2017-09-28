J.D. Martinez Ties National League Home Run Record for September

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder J.D. Martinez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants.

Not only did it draw the Diamondbacks within two of the Giants in an eventual three-run ninth inning to win the contest, but it also represented Martinez's 16th home run during September. The total ties him with Hall of Famer Ralph Kiner (1949) for the most during the month in MLB history, per ESPN Stats & Info.

After more than a month on the disabled list, Martinez finally made his season debut on May 12. Despite the missed time, Martinez has hit 45 home runs and has set a career-high with 104 RBI and surpassed 100 RBI for just the second time in his career. His previous high was 102 set in 2015.

Martinez has discovered some additional power of late, collecting five home runs in his last six games played and six in his last 10 contests. His last six starts have also provided him with a big boost in the RBI category, collecting 15 over that span.

He and the Diamondbacks have the day off Thursday, but they return to the diamond Friday to open the club's final series of the regular season against the Kansas City Royals on Friday.

With a postseason berth already in hand for the club, it wouldn't be surprising if Martinez and some of the other regulars receive a day off down the stretch. If Martinez does play Friday and Saturday, however, he will have two shots at breaking the tie with Kiner and owning an all-time record to himself.