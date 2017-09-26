NFL Power Rankings Week 4: Review and Reaction to 2017 League Standings

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

After a competitive Week 3 with some upsets, we'll conclude with fresh power rankings for Week 4. Two undefeated teams take the top slots, but how did surprising outcomes affect the other 30 squads.

Keep in mind, a head-to-head victory doesn't automatically leapfrog one team over another. The Chicago Bears pulled off a stunning 23-17 overtime win at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they'll still rank far below an AFC favorite.

Quality victories, a team's strength of schedule and future projection also factor into the weekly power rankings. One win may not influence substantial change—pay attention to trends.

On any given Sunday, a team may fall to a lesser opponent. Every year, playoff teams compete for the Lombardi Trophy but have lost to sub.-500 teams during the regular season. The standings reflect expectations for the long haul, not week-to-week matchups.

With that said, here's a look at the full Week 4 rankings with a deeper look at three notable teams on the move or the cusp of causing a shift in the pecking order.

Week 4 Power Rankings

1. Atlanta Falcons (3-0)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (3-0)

3. New England Patriots (2-1)

4. Green Bay Packers (2-1)

5. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1)

6. Oakland Raiders (2-1)

7. Philadelphia Eagles (2-1)

8. Washington Redskins (2-1)

9. Tennessee Titans (2-1)

10. Denver Broncos (2-1)

11. Dallas Cowboys (2-1)

12. Detroit Lions (2-1)

13. Seattle Seahawks (1-2)

14. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1)

15. Minnesota Vikings (2-1)

16. Baltimore Ravens (2-1)

17. New Orleans Saints (1-2)

18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-1)

19. Carolina Panthers (2-1)

20. Buffalo Bills (2-1)

21. Los Angeles Rams (2-1)

22. Miami Dolphins (1-1)

23. Houston Texans (1-2)

24. New York Giants (0-3)

25. Arizona Cardinals (1-2)

26. Cincinnati Bengals (0-3)

27. Los Angeles Chargers (0-3)

28. Chicago Bears (1-2)

29. New York Jets (1-2)

30. Indianapolis Colts (1-2)

31. San Francisco 49ers (0-3)

32. Cleveland Browns (0-3)

No. 9 Tennessee Titans Crack the Top 10

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

After losing 26-16 to the Oakland Raiders in Week 1, the Tennessee Titans have recovered with two quality victories over the last two weeks.

Tennessee annihilated everyone's favorite dark-horse playoff contender, the Jacksonville Jaguars, in Week 2. Then, the physical group scored 33 points on the Seattle Seahawks defense in Week 3.

As the Houston Texans find their way with rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson and the Indianapolis Colts field a subpar offense without Andrew Luck under center, the Titans have taken pole position for the AFC South crown.

Marcus Mariota has developed into an efficient quarterback within a system that most would consider conservative, but the Titans rank No. 6 in points scored and No. 5 in offensive yards.

We're watching a change of the guard in the AFC South division. Without Luck, the Titans have the best quarterback to pair along with the top rushing attack among the four teams.

Dallas Cowboys Take No. 11 Spot After Monday Night Victory

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys' 28-17 Monday Night Football win pushes this squad into the No. 11 spot right outside the top 10.

At this point, the Cowboys don't have a victory against a winning team, but quarterback Dak Prescott recovered from his worst loss as a pro. After the Denver Broncos earned a 42-17 triumph over Dallas, many projected regression for the second-year signal-caller. He answered loud and clear with multiple clutch plays down the stretch against Arizona:

Despite a slow start, running back Ezekiel Elliott punctuated the game with his first touchdown of the 2017 season:

As a 13-3 team in the previous year, the Cowboys still hold a favorable spot in the rankings until they suffer a few bad losses. The secondary will either surprise skeptics or become the Achilles' heel that drops this club below No. 15.

No. 21 Los Angeles Rams Ready to Make a Move?

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Many will ask about the Los Angeles Rams' spot at No. 21 with a 2-1 record. They dominated the Colts 44-6 without Luck and went down to the wire with the winless San Francisco 49ers in Week 3.

The Rams can only play who's on the schedule, but an impressive victory will turn a skeptic into a believer. Nonetheless, it's worth mentioning the Rams have the No. 1 scoring offense in the league and sit atop the NFC West alone.

Head coach Sean McVay has changed quarterback Jared Goff's career outlook and the team's trajectory.

Without a prior successful track record like the Cowboys, it'll take some quality wins to climb the power rankings. In its upcoming matchup, Los Angeles will travel to Dallas. If the Rams win, Goff and company should see a substantial boost in the hierarchy.