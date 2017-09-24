NFL Players, Jaguars' Shahid Khan Respond to Donald Trump, Protest During Anthem

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Members of the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars locked arms Sunday morning during the national anthem before their game in London.

Many players also took a knee in protest a day after President Donald Trump said he believed players who did so during the anthem should be kicked off the field and even fired.

Bleacher Report and Mike Conti of 92.9 The Game shared images from the sidelines:

According to Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL.com, players and staff on both sidelines locked arms. That included Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, per Cameron DaSilva of USA Today and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.