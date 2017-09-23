    MLB Announces $1 Million Donation to Puerto Rico, Mexico Disaster Relief Efforts

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 23, 2017

    A resident walks on a flooded road after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Friday, September 22, 2017. Because of the heavy rains brought by Maria, thousands of people were evacuated from Toa Baja after the municipal government opened the gates of the Rio La Plata Dam. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)
    Carlos Giusti/Associated Press

    Major League Baseball announced Saturday a $1 million donation to support ongoing relief efforts following Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and the earthquake in Mexico.

    Mike Teevan of MLB Communications provided MLB's statement:

    MLB previously announced a joint $1 million donation with the MLB Players Association following Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

    Dave Graham and Robin Respaut of Reuters reported Hurricane Maria, which killed at least 25 people as it moved through the Caribbean, left the entire island of Puerto Rico without power and that dangers are ongoing because of the potential collapse of an earthen dam.

    An early damage estimate from the storm was set at $80 million, per Luis Ferre-Sadurni and Frances Robles of the New York Times.

    Meanwhile, Jason Hanna, Rosa Flores and Ed Lavandera of CNN reported Central Mexico was struck by a magnitude 7.1 earthquake Tuesday that led to at least 298 deaths. The search for potential survivors has continued.

    Mexico had already been hit with an 8.1-magnitude earthquake Sept. 8, and a 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck the country Saturday morning.

